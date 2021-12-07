Cross Question with Iain Dale 07/12 | Watch Live from 8PM

7 December 2021, 16:05

You can watch Tuesday's Cross Question in full here.

Iain Dale is joined tonight for the agenda-setting debate show by:

Rabbi Dr Jonathan Romain - minister of Maidenhead Synagogue in Berkshire, and author of 'The Jews of England'

Stephen Hammond - Conservative MP for Wimbledon and former Government minister

India Willoughby - broadcaster, journalist and reality TV star

Andrew Fisher - co-author of the Labour General Election Manifesto in 2017 and senior policy adviser to Jeremy Corbyn as leader of the Labour Party, from 2015 to 2019

Cross Question with Iain Dale is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm and you can watch it on YouTube, Facebook and Global Player.

More Iain Dale

See more More Iain Dale

Iain Dale

Iain Dale calls out 'apologists' for China and Russia

Labour MP refuses SIX TIMES to condemn China for Uyghur genocide

Labour MP refuses SIX TIMES to condemn China for Uyghur genocide

Cross Question with Iain Dale 01/12

Cross Question with Iain Dale 01/12 | Watch again

Exclusive
Fan-led football review chair Tracey Crouch takes your calls | Watch again

Fan-led football review chair Tracey Crouch takes your calls | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 30/11 | Watch again

Boris Johnson is 'the best campaigner of our generation', says Tory MP.

Boris Johnson is 'the best campaigner of our generation', says Tory MP

Cross Question with Iain Dale 29/11

Cross Question with Iain Dale 29/11 | Watch again

Exclusive
Watch again: Insulate Britain leader Liam Norton takes your calls

Watch again: Insulate Britain leader Liam Norton takes your calls

Cross Question with Iain Dale 24/11

Cross Question with Iain Dale 24/11 | Watch again

Boris Johnson is 'one of the world's great communicators', says Dame Andrea Leadsom

Boris Johnson is 'one of the world's great communicators', says Dame Andrea Leadsom

Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 23/11 | Watch again

Iain Dale tears into Boris Johnson's 'complete shambles' of a CBI speech

Iain Dale tears into Boris Johnson's 'complete shambles' of a CBI speech

Cross Question with Iain Dale 22/11

Cross Question with Iain Dale 22/11 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 17/11

Cross Question with Iain Dale 17/11 | Watch again

Owen Jones demands 'collective struggle' against institutional racism

Owen Jones demands 'collective struggle' against institutional racism

Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch live from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 16/11 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question: Send Us Your Question For The Panel

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

More Iain Dale

See more More Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 15/11

Cross Question with Iain Dale 15/11 | Watch again

Tory sleaze: Boris Johnson 'thinks rules don't apply to him', Ed Miliband fumes

Tory sleaze: Boris Johnson 'thinks rules don't apply to him', Ed Miliband fumes
Iain Dale on Sunday | Watch live from 10am

Iain Dale on Sunday 14/11 | Watch again

Israeli ambassador takes aim at 'extremist' protesters after being rushed away from LSE

Israeli ambassador takes aim at 'extremist' protesters after being rushed away from LSE
Cross Question with Iain Dale 10/11

Cross Question with Iain Dale 10/11 | Watch again

Iain Dale says it has been a truly unedifying and disastrous week for the Conservative Party.

LBC Views: It comes to something when John Major and David Mellor lecture about sleaze
Cross Question with Iain Dale 09/11

Cross Question with Iain Dale 09/11 | Watch again

Iain Dale Cross Question

Cross Question with Iain Dale 08/11 | Watch again

The Best Of Iain Dale

Theresa May refused to answer Iain Dale's "hypothetical" question

Theresa May Refuses To Say If She'd Vote For Brexit In New Referendum
Iain Dale 20 Year Old

20-Year-Old: Election Is A Chance to "Stop Brexit Happening"

Iain Dale Donald Trump

Iain Dale: Trump's Speech Could Have Come From Mussolini

Jamie Oliver Iain Dale

Jamie Oliver Gets A Roasting From Iain For Blaming Brexit

Iain Dale head in hands

Iain Forgets Camera Is On During Frustrating Labour Interview
Jeremy Corbyn Hand Face

How Iain Dale Convinced Jeremy Corbyn To Run For Labour Leader

Latest News

See more Latest News

A coronavirus expert has warned the public not to use rapid tests in the cold

Covid expert warns public not to do a lateral flow test in cold weather
Mina Smallman spoke to James O'Brien and told of her 'disgust' at the crimes committed by police

'Jailing police for sharing pictures of my murdered daughters will change the culture'
The Omicron variant is believed to be more transmissible

PM: Omicron appears more transmissible than Delta

Harry has been criticised as has been slammed as "privileged" and "out of touch"

Harry sparks social media row after saying people who don’t like their jobs should quit
Weather warnings for snow, ice, rain and wind have been issued

Storm Barra UK: Live updates as 'danger to life' weather warnings issued

Weather

Arthur, 6, can finally be laid to rest

Arthur's killer dad agrees for boy's body to be released so funeral can take place
Harriet Harman wrote: "After nearly 40 years in Parliament I won't be standing again at the next election."

Harriet Harman to step down as MP at next election after 40 years
Traffic congestion on the Thames Embankment

Cycle lanes blamed as London named world's most congested city
Mina Smallman speaks to James O'Brien | Watch again

Mina Smallman speaks to James O'Brien | Watch again

James O’Brien is recording his podcast live on stage to raise money for LBC’s charity Global’s Make Some Noise.

James O’Brien Full Disclosure Live with Sir Keir Starmer