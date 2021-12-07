Eddie Mair 4pm - 7pm
Cross Question with Iain Dale 07/12 | Watch Live from 8PM
7 December 2021, 16:05
You can watch Tuesday's Cross Question in full here.
Iain Dale is joined tonight for the agenda-setting debate show by:
Rabbi Dr Jonathan Romain - minister of Maidenhead Synagogue in Berkshire, and author of 'The Jews of England'
Stephen Hammond - Conservative MP for Wimbledon and former Government minister
India Willoughby - broadcaster, journalist and reality TV star
Andrew Fisher - co-author of the Labour General Election Manifesto in 2017 and senior policy adviser to Jeremy Corbyn as leader of the Labour Party, from 2015 to 2019
Cross Question with Iain Dale is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm and you can watch it on YouTube, Facebook and Global Player.