Shelagh Fogarty 1pm - 4pm
Watch LIVE: Cross Question with Iain Dale from 8pm
16 September 2020, 14:16 | Updated: 16 September 2020, 14:50
Cross Question with Iain Dale is live from LBC's brand new Millbank studio at 8pm and you can watch it here.
The agenda-setting debate programme with Iain Dale returns and he is joined by panellists:
- Conservative MP Lucy Frazer
- Labour MP Jonathan Reynolds
- Political commentator Simon Heffer
- Historian Mary Beard.
Cross Question with Iain Dale will be broadcasted from 8pm-9pm every Wednesday.
You can watch it here, on Global Player, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.