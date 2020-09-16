Watch LIVE: Cross Question with Iain Dale from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale is live from LBC's brand new Millbank studio at 8pm and you can watch it here.

The agenda-setting debate programme with Iain Dale returns and he is joined by panellists:

- Conservative MP Lucy Frazer

- Labour MP Jonathan Reynolds

- Political commentator Simon Heffer

- Historian Mary Beard.

Cross Question with Iain Dale will be broadcasted from 8pm-9pm every Wednesday.

You can watch it here, on Global Player, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.