Watch LIVE: Cross Question with Iain Dale from 8pm

16 September 2020, 14:16 | Updated: 16 September 2020, 14:50

Cross Question with Iain Dale is live from LBC's brand new Millbank studio at 8pm and you can watch it here.

The agenda-setting debate programme with Iain Dale returns and he is joined by panellists:

- Conservative MP Lucy Frazer
- Labour MP Jonathan Reynolds
- Political commentator Simon Heffer
- Historian Mary Beard.

Cross Question with Iain Dale will be broadcasted from 8pm-9pm every Wednesday.

You can watch it here, on Global Player, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.

Iain Dale

Cross Question: Send Us Your Question For The Panel

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

More Iain Dale

See more More Iain Dale

John Apter tells LBC that people who assault officers are "laughing in the face of justice"

Police Federation chair calls for longer sentences for people that assault emergency workers
Political analyst Professor Allan Lichtman explains why Trump will lose the US election

Political analyst Professor Allan Lichtman explains why Trump will lose the US election
Boris Johnson should be "mindful" of damage of "deliberately breaking international agreements."

Senior Tory MP warns Boris to be "more mindful" over Brexit divorce deal
"Read stuff before you sign it, especially if you negotiated it yourself," he said to Iain, of the Government.

'Read stuff before you sign it, especially if you negotiated it yourself' - Hilary Benn
Will Young has opened up to the LBC audience

Watch in full: Will Young opens up to LBC during interview with Iain Dale
A virologist has urged younger people to think of the wider community.

'Your actions have an impact on the community as a whole' - virologist's warning
Intensive Covid-19 testing in airports could end 'chaos' of quarantining

Intensive Covid-19 testing in airports could end quarantine 'chaos'
EU stance in Brexit negotiations 'a complete chaotic mess': Iain Duncan Smith

EU stance in Brexit negotiations 'a complete chaotic mess': Iain Duncan Smith

The Best Of Iain Dale

Theresa May refused to answer Iain Dale's "hypothetical" question

Theresa May Refuses To Say If She'd Vote For Brexit In New Referendum
Iain Dale 20 Year Old

20-Year-Old: Election Is A Chance to "Stop Brexit Happening"

Iain Dale Donald Trump

Iain Dale: Trump's Speech Could Have Come From Mussolini

Jamie Oliver Iain Dale

Jamie Oliver Gets A Roasting From Iain For Blaming Brexit

Iain Dale head in hands

Iain Forgets Camera Is On During Frustrating Labour Interview
Jeremy Corbyn Hand Face

How Iain Dale Convinced Jeremy Corbyn To Run For Labour Leader

Latest News

See more Latest News

Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson: Care home rules need to be 'toughened up'

File photo: Norwich City will host fans at Carrow Road this weekend

Supporters to attend English professional football matches for first time since March
People drinking and dining out in Soho, London

London could see pub and restaurant curfews if Covid cases spiral
File photo: Waitrose said 124 staff at the three stores will face redundancy

Waitrose to close four supermarkets with 124 jobs at risk

Bedales School said it will be bringing in the new system

Top British boarding school gives pupils extra hour in bed for 'mental health'
Thomas Cook will relaunch as an online travel company

Thomas Cook 'reinvented' as online travel firm

File photo: A man and woman walk down Commercial Street in Aberdare

Local lockdown introduced in region of south Wales as coronavirus cases rise
Sir Keir Starmer was forced to self-isolate after a member of his family showed symptoms

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer 'relieved' after his child's covid test is negative
James seemed to question why the testing system in the UK was not as efficient as the one in the Faroe Islands

Caller highlights stark difference in testing regime between Faroe Islands and UK
Boris Johnson to face PMQs as coronavirus testing shortage continues

Boris Johnson defends UK coronavirus testing as 'most thorough in Europe'