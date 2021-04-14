Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8PM

14 April 2021, 12:41 | Updated: 14 April 2021, 14:12

Cross Question with Iain Dale is live at 8pm. You can watch it here.

The agenda-setting debate programme with Iain Dale returns and he is joined by panellists:

- General Secretary of the Communication Workers Union Dave Ward

- Green MP Caroline Lucas

- Conservative MP Fay Jones

- Journalist and LBC host Andrew Pierce

Cross Question with Iain Dale will be broadcast from 8pm-9pm every Wednesday.

You can watch it here, on Global Player, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter or send in your questions for Iain and the pannel here.

Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question: Send Us Your Question For The Panel

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

More Iain Dale

See more More Iain Dale

The UK is 'in trouble' on LGBT rights, warns Tory MP

The UK is 'in trouble' on LGBT rights, warns Tory MP

Caller 'shocked' by people not wearing masks in barber shops as lockdown eases

Caller 'shocked' by people not wearing masks in barber shops as lockdown eases
The Northern Ireland Secretary was speaking to LBC

Watch in full: Iain Dale interviews Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis
Emily Thornberry gave an impassioned response when asked if the UK had turned its back on the world

'Waving a flag and saying "Great Global Britain" is an empty gesture' - Emily Thornberry
The professor was speaking to LBC's Iain Dale

'AstraZeneca vaccine is safe, effective and prevents Covid,' professor tells LBC
Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch Live

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch Again

Iain Dale hosted a special show

Iain Dale special: 300 years of the British Prime Minister

The LBC presenter gave her reaction to the report

Denise Headley reacts to Government racial inequality report

The Best Of Iain Dale

Theresa May refused to answer Iain Dale's "hypothetical" question

Theresa May Refuses To Say If She'd Vote For Brexit In New Referendum
Iain Dale 20 Year Old

20-Year-Old: Election Is A Chance to "Stop Brexit Happening"

Iain Dale Donald Trump

Iain Dale: Trump's Speech Could Have Come From Mussolini

Jamie Oliver Iain Dale

Jamie Oliver Gets A Roasting From Iain For Blaming Brexit

Iain Dale head in hands

Iain Forgets Camera Is On During Frustrating Labour Interview
Jeremy Corbyn Hand Face

How Iain Dale Convinced Jeremy Corbyn To Run For Labour Leader

Latest News

See more Latest News

Ministers are looking into the possibility of compulsory Covid-19 vaccines for care home staff

Compulsory Covid-19 vaccines considered for care home staff, Hancock confirms
DUP leader Arlene Foster has taken Christian Jessen to court over defamation claims

DUP leader Arlene Foster sues Dr Christian Jessen for defamation
Denmark will stop using the AstraZeneca jab in its vaccine rollout

Denmark stops use of AstraZeneca jab in its Covid-19 vaccination programme
Boris Johnson at Wednesday's PMQs

Starmer accuses Johnson of 'blocking proper inquiry' into Greensill lobbying scandal
A scheme to help families with food and bills has been extended

Covid Winter Grant Scheme extended with £40m extra support for bills and food
Boris Johnson will be grilled by MPs at Wednesday's PMQs

Watch: Boris Johnson faces MPs at PMQs amid lobbying row

Bosses at Chester Zoo are pleading with ministers to provide extra funding

Chester Zoo: Endangered animals in 'last chance saloon' due to lack of Govt funding
Countries on the Government's "green list" are said to be of huge interest to easyJet customers

EasyJet ready to 'ramp up' flights for summer holiday season from late May
Surge testing has been introduced in a part of Southwark

'Targeted' surge testing in Southwark after case of South Africa Covid variant found
Greensill: 'Sleazy' David Cameron acted just 'to line his pockets', says MP Rachel Reeves

Greensill: 'Sleazy' David Cameron acted just 'to line his pockets', says MP Rachel Reeves