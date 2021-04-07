Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch Live

Cross Question with Iain Dale is live at 8pm. You can watch it here.

Iain Dale leads the Cross Question debate with tonight's panel:

- Emily Thornberry, Labour MP

- James Sunderland, Conservative MP

- Christine Jardine, Liberal Democrat MP

- Ben Riley-Smith, Daily Telegraph Political Editor

Cross Question with Iain Dale will be broadcast from 8pm-9pm every Wednesday.

You can watch it here, on Global Player, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter or send in your questions for Iain and the pannel here.