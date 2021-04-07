Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch Live

7 April 2021, 12:48

Cross Question with Iain Dale is live at 8pm. You can watch it here.

Iain Dale leads the Cross Question debate with tonight's panel:

- Emily Thornberry, Labour MP

- James Sunderland, Conservative MP

- Christine Jardine, Liberal Democrat MP

- Ben Riley-Smith, Daily Telegraph Political Editor

Cross Question with Iain Dale will be broadcast from 8pm-9pm every Wednesday.

You can watch it here, on Global Player, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter or send in your questions for Iain and the pannel here.

Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question: Send Us Your Question For The Panel

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

More Iain Dale

See more More Iain Dale

Iain Dale hosted a special show

Iain Dale special: 300 years of the British Prime Minister

The LBC presenter gave her reaction to the report

Denise Headley reacts to Government racial inequality report

Iain Dale hosts the weekly Cross Question debate and you can watch it here live from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale| Watch Again

Iain Dale challenged this caller

'That is just a lie' - Iain Dale challenges this Covid sceptic caller
Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8PM

Cross Question with Iain Dale: watch again in full

Reform UK leader Richard Tice told Iain Dale he was considering standing in the Hartlepool by-election

Richard Tice 'actively considering' standing in Hartlepool by-election
Cross Question with Iain Dale

Watch again: Cross Question with Iain Dale

Sarah Everard: Mayor candidate Shaun Bailey condemns Khan's 'failure' to handle vigil

Sarah Everard: Mayor candidate Shaun Bailey condemns Khan's 'failure' to handle vigil

The Best Of Iain Dale

Theresa May refused to answer Iain Dale's "hypothetical" question

Theresa May Refuses To Say If She'd Vote For Brexit In New Referendum
Iain Dale 20 Year Old

20-Year-Old: Election Is A Chance to "Stop Brexit Happening"

Iain Dale Donald Trump

Iain Dale: Trump's Speech Could Have Come From Mussolini

Jamie Oliver Iain Dale

Jamie Oliver Gets A Roasting From Iain For Blaming Brexit

Iain Dale head in hands

Iain Forgets Camera Is On During Frustrating Labour Interview
Jeremy Corbyn Hand Face

How Iain Dale Convinced Jeremy Corbyn To Run For Labour Leader

Latest News

See more Latest News

Breaking News

Under-30s to be offered alternative to Oxford/AstraZeneca jab
The AstraZeneca vaccine should have blood clots listed as a rare side effect, the European medicine regulator has said.

Blood clots should be listed as a 'very rare' side effect of AstraZeneca jab: EU regulator
London Mayor Sadiq Khan said "men simply must change" as he launched his re-election pledge.

'Men simply must change': Sadiq Khan pledges to ensure women 'feel safe' in London
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison
AstraZeneca blood clot update: Health experts to release their latest findings

What time is the Covid vaccine update today? Medical experts deliver latest on AstraZeneca jab safety
Jonathan Van Tam leads the MHRA press conference

LIVE: 'Course correction' over rare blood clot side effect of AstraZeneca jab
The Astrazeneca Covid-19 vaccine has been banned in some countries due to blood clot concerns

AstraZeneca Covid vaccine and blood clots: What’s the evidence?
Ferrari

Former head of UK vaccines regulator: 'No reservations' about AstraZeneca jab
Aspirin is 'probably more dangerous' than the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine, says SAGE member

Aspirin is 'probably more dangerous' than AstraZeneca vaccine, says SAGE member
Over £27,000 has been donated to Ciaran's family after his tragic death.

Over £27,000 raised for family of baby who died after his pram was hit by car