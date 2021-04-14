Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8PM

Shelagh Fogarty 1pm - 4pm
14 April 2021, 12:41
Cross Question with Iain Dale is live at 8pm. You can watch it here.
The agenda-setting debate programme with Iain Dale returns and he is joined by panellists:
- General Secretary of the Communication Workers Union Dave Ward
- Green MP Caroline Lucas
- Conservative MP Fay Jones
- Journalist and LBC host Andrew Pierce
