Eddie Mair 4pm - 7pm
Cross Question with Iain Dale: Live from 8pm
23 September 2020, 14:58 | Updated: 23 September 2020, 15:04
Cross Question with Iain Dale is live from LBC's brand new Westminster studio at 8pm and you can watch it here.
The agenda-setting debate programme with Iain Dale returns and he is joined by panellists:
- Conservative MP Claire Coutinho
- Labour Lord Charlie Falconer
- Actor Laurence Fox
- Journalist Eve Pollard
Cross Question with Iain Dale will be broadcast from 8pm-9pm every Wednesday.
You can watch it here, on Global Player, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.