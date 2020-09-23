Cross Question with Iain Dale: Live from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale is live from LBC's brand new Westminster studio at 8pm and you can watch it here.

The agenda-setting debate programme with Iain Dale returns and he is joined by panellists:

- Conservative MP Claire Coutinho

- Labour Lord Charlie Falconer

- Actor Laurence Fox

- Journalist Eve Pollard

Cross Question with Iain Dale will be broadcast from 8pm-9pm every Wednesday.

You can watch it here, on Global Player, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.