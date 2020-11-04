Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch live from 8pm

4 November 2020, 16:22

EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

Cross Question with Iain Dale is live from LBC's new Westminster studio at 8pm and you can watch it here.

The agenda-setting debate programme with Iain Dale returns and he is joined by panellists:

- Conservative MP Tom Tugendhat

- Labour MP Catherine West

- Columnist Ella Whelan

- Journalist Harry Lambert

Cross Question with Iain Dale will be broadcast from 8pm-9pm every Wednesday.

You can watch it here, on Global Player, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter or send in your questions for Iain and the pannel here.

