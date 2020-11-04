Eddie Mair 4pm - 7pm
Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch live from 8pm
4 November 2020, 16:22
Cross Question with Iain Dale is live from LBC's new Westminster studio at 8pm and you can watch it here.
The agenda-setting debate programme with Iain Dale returns and he is joined by panellists:
- Conservative MP Tom Tugendhat
- Labour MP Catherine West
- Columnist Ella Whelan
- Journalist Harry Lambert
Cross Question with Iain Dale will be broadcast from 8pm-9pm every Wednesday.
You can watch it here, on Global Player, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter or send in your questions for Iain and the pannel here.