Iain Dale 7pm - 10pm
Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch live from 8pm
13 September 2021, 18:18
Cross Question is live from LBC's Westminster studio from 8pm. Watch live here.
Coming up:
- Greg Clark MP: Conservative MP for Tunbridge Wells & Chair of the Science and Technology Select Committee
- Kate Andrews: Economics Correspondent at The Spectator
- Tommy Sheppard MP: SNP MP for Edinburgh East
- Denise Headley: Political Commentator
Cross Question with Iain Dale is live Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from LBC's Westminster studio at 8pm and you can watch live on Youtube, Twitter and Global Player.