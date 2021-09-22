Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch live from 8pm

By Seán Hickey

Cross Question is live from LBC's Westminster studio from 8pm and you can watch it live here.

Iain Dale is joined for the agenda-setting debate programme from 8pm. This evening, the LBC presenter is joined by:

Alex Salmond: Former Scottish First Minister and leader of the Alba Party

Dr Charlotte Proudman: Human rights barrister specialising in violence against women and girls

Joy Morrissey: Conservative MP for Beaconsfield

Simon Marks: LBC 's Washington Correspondent

