Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch live from 8pm

22 September 2021, 16:38

By Seán Hickey

Cross Question is live from LBC's Westminster studio from 8pm and you can watch it live here.

Iain Dale is joined for the agenda-setting debate programme from 8pm. This evening, the LBC presenter is joined by:

  • Alex Salmond: Former Scottish First Minister and leader of the Alba Party
  • Dr Charlotte Proudman: Human rights barrister specialising in violence against women and girls
  • Joy Morrissey: Conservative MP for Beaconsfield
  • Simon Marks: LBC 's Washington Correspondent

Cross Question with Iain Dale is live from LBC's Westminster studio every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm and you can watch live on Twitter, YouTube and Global Player.

Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question: Send Us Your Question For The Panel

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

More Iain Dale

See more More Iain Dale

Ian Dunt hits out at Priti Patel's 'shameful' Police and Crime Bill

Ian Dunt hits out against Priti Patel's 'shameful' Police and Crime Bill
M25 eco-protesters 'want locking up', Tory MP fumes

M25 eco protesters 'want locking up', Tory MP fumes

Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch live from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 21/09 | Watch again

Sir Keir Starmer would be the best PM since Tony Blair, says columnist Polly Toynbee

Sir Keir Starmer would be the best PM since Tony Blair, says columnist Polly Toynbee
Cross Question with Iain Dale: 20//09 Watch LIVE

Cross Question with Iain Dale: 20//09 Watch again

Watch in Full: Iain Dale interviews Peter Shilton and Steph Shilton on gambling addiction

Watch in Full: Iain Dale interviews Peter Shilton and Steph Shilton on gambling addiction
Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch live from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 15/09 | Watch again

DUP leader: Northern Ireland being used to 'punish the UK' for Brexit

DUP leader: Northern Ireland being used to 'punish the UK' for Brexit

The Best Of Iain Dale

Theresa May refused to answer Iain Dale's "hypothetical" question

Theresa May Refuses To Say If She'd Vote For Brexit In New Referendum
Iain Dale 20 Year Old

20-Year-Old: Election Is A Chance to "Stop Brexit Happening"

Iain Dale Donald Trump

Iain Dale: Trump's Speech Could Have Come From Mussolini

Jamie Oliver Iain Dale

Jamie Oliver Gets A Roasting From Iain For Blaming Brexit

Iain Dale head in hands

Iain Forgets Camera Is On During Frustrating Labour Interview
Jeremy Corbyn Hand Face

How Iain Dale Convinced Jeremy Corbyn To Run For Labour Leader

Latest News

See more Latest News

Gas prices have surged since the beginning of the year, particularly in the last month

Over a million households face higher bills as more energy firms go bust
Prime Minister Boris Johnson met US President Joe Biden in the Oval Office of the White House

Biden downplays hopes for US trade deal and refuses to deny UK is 'back of the queue'
Dominic Raab will stand in for Boris Johnson

Watch again: Dominic Raab stands in for Boris Johnson at PMQs amid soaring gas prices
Consumers fear soaring energy bills

Massive gas price rise could last as customers fear soaring energy bills
Tough new police powers could be deployed against eco protesters

Eco mob vow more mayhem on the M25 hours after Priti threatened to lock them up
Officers found the four bodies on Sunday morning

Man charged with murders of three children and woman found dead after sleepover
Eligible pensioners will get an average of £8,900

Pensioners to get thousands after 'human errors' lead to £1bn underpayment
One man died and two others were injured after a shooting in Wood Green

Young man dies and two others injured in North London shooting
'Absolute defeatism': John McDonnell's scathing attack on Starmer's rule changes

'Absolute defeatism': John McDonnell's scathing attack on Starmer's rule changes
The food industry boss was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Industry boss warns supply chain 'one more shock' away from ruined Christmas