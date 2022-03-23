Cross Question | Watch live from 8PM

23 March 2022, 13:38

By Seán Hickey

Cross Question is live from LBC's Westminster studio from 8PM and you can watch it live here.

Iain Dale is joined for LBC's agenda-setting news programme by:

  • Dame Angela Eagle – Labour MP and former Shadow Chief Secretary to the Treasury
  • Fay Jones – Conservative MP for Brecon and Radnorshire
  • Jeevun Sandher – former economist at HM Treasury
  • Dr Gerard Lyons – former Chief Economic Advisor to Boris Johnson while he was Mayor of London

Cross Question with Iain Dale is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm and you can watch it on Youtube, Twitter and Global Player.

