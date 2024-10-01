Cross Question with Iain Dale 01/10 | Watch Again

1 October 2024, 22:06

Watch again: Cross Question with Iain Dale | LBC

Madeleine Wilson

By Madeleine Wilson

You can watch Monday's Cross Question in full again here.

Iain Dale was joined by:

  • Sarah Olney - Liberal Democrat Cabinet Office spokesperson and MP for Richmond Park.
  • Alistair Burt - Former Conservative Middle East and North Africa Minister.
  • Rachel Shabi - Journalist and author.
  • Sam Kiley - International affairs-focused writer and broadcaster.

Cross Question is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm.

