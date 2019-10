Cross Question with Iain Dale: Live From 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale is live at 8pm. You can watch it here.

Iain Dale leads the Cross Question debate with tonight's panel:

- Baroness Jenny Jones, Green Party Member of the House of the Lords

- Tobias Ellwood, Conservative MP

- Jack Dromey, Labour MP

- Tom Harwood, Reporter at Guido Fawkes