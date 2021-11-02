Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch live from 8pm

2 November 2021, 17:03

By Seán Hickey

Cross Question is live from LBC's Westminster studio from 8pm and you can watch it live here.

Cross Question is live from LBC's Westminster studio from 8pm. Tonight, Iain Dale is joined for the agenda-setting debate programme by:

  • Stephen Timms: Labour MP for East Ham
  • Lord Kevin Shinkwin: Conservative member of the House of Lords
  • Ash Sarkar: Political commentator and Contributing Editor of Novara Media
  • Tim Stanley: Columnist and lead writer for the Daily Telegraph

Cross Question with Iain Dale is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm and you can watch it on Youtube, Twitter and Global Player.

