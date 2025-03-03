Cross Question with Iain Dale 03/03 | Watch Again

Watch again: Cross Question with Iain Dale | 03/03/25

By Madeleine Wilson

You can watch Monday's Cross Question in full again here.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Iain Dale was joined by:

Helen Maguire - Liberal Democrat MP for Epsom and Ewell - who is the party's defence spokesperson

Simon Hart - Former Conservative MP and Chief Whip

Zoe Strimpel - Columnist for the Sunday Telegraph

Aggie Chambre - LBC's Political Correspondent

Cross Question is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm. You can watch live on Global Player.