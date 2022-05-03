Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch live from 8pm

Shelagh Fogarty 1pm - 4pm
3 May 2022, 13:40
Cross Question with Iain Dale is live from LBC's Westminster studio from 8pm and you can watch it live here.
Iain Dale is joined for LBC's agenda-setting debate programme by:
- Siobhan Bailie – Conservative MP for Stroud
- Stephen Pound – Former Shadow Minister for Northern Ireland and former Labour MP
- Jack Parsons – UK's Chief Youth Officer and CEO of the Youth Group
- Ella Whelan – Spiked Online columnist
Cross Question with Iain Dale is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm and you can watch it on Youtube, Twitter and Global Player.