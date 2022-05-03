Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch live from 8pm

3 May 2022, 13:40

By Seán Hickey

Cross Question with Iain Dale is live from LBC's Westminster studio from 8pm and you can watch it live here.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Iain Dale is joined for LBC's agenda-setting debate programme by:

  • Siobhan Bailie – Conservative MP for Stroud
  • Stephen Pound – Former Shadow Minister for Northern Ireland and former Labour MP
  • Jack Parsons – UK's Chief Youth Officer and CEO of the Youth Group
  • Ella Whelan – Spiked Online columnist

Cross Question with Iain Dale is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm and you can watch it on Youtube, Twitter and Global Player.

More Iain Dale

See more More Iain Dale

Iain Dale takes on 'Russian sympathiser' who believes YouTubers over journalists

Iain Dale takes on 'Russian sympathiser' who believes 'random YouTubers' over journalists

Nadhim Zahawi on Iain Dale's show

Teacher declares 'we may as well stack shelves in Tesco' in row with Education Secretary

Harriet Harman speaks to Ian Dale

Harman says 'misogyny is alive and well and stalking Commons' after 'sordid' Rayner story

Diane Abbott: Boris Johnson has always been a liar

Diane Abbott: Boris Johnson has always been a liar

Mark Harper has called on Boris Johnson to leave office

'Untenable' for PM to have broken his own laws says Tory MP after calling for Boris to go

'Jesus would stand against trafficking': Ann Widdecombe hits back at Archbishop's Rwanda asylum criticism

'Jesus would be against trafficking': Ann Widdecombe on Archbishop's Rwanda claim

CWU chief Dave Ward takes your calls | Watch again

CWU chief Dave Ward takes your calls | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 13/04 | Watch again

Alastair Campell: 'Complete charlatan' Boris Johnson must resign over partygate fine

Alastair Campell: 'Complete charlatan' Boris Johnson must resign over partygate fine

Iain Dale gives his view on Partygate

LBC Views: The PM and Partygate - What a difference a few hours makes

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 12/04 | Watch again

Iain Dale slates 'ultra-remainers' criticising Boris Johnson's Ukraine visit

Iain Dale slates 'ultra-remainers' criticising Boris Johnson's Ukraine visit

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 11/04 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 06/04 | Watch again

Lord Harrington takes your calls | Watch again

Watch again | Refugees Minister Lord Harrington takes LBC listeners calls

Exclusive
Refugee minister hears from LBC caller stuck in Paris for 10 days waiting for visa

Caller says toddler 'hasn't had hot meal in two weeks' in 'appalling' wait for UK visa

Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question: Send Us Your Question For The Panel

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

More Iain Dale

See more More Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 05/04 | Watch again

Rishi Sunak's NFT push 'a bit more virtue signalling' from Chancellor

Rishi Sunak's NFT push 'a bit more virtue signalling' from Chancellor
Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 04/04 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 30/03 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 29/03 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 28/03 | Watch again

Ring Rachel Reeves with Iain Dale.

Ring Rachel with Iain Dale | Watch again

Heartbreak before energy price rise: Shadow Chancellor shares cost of living horrors

Heartbreak before energy price rise: Shadow Chancellor shares cost of living horrors

The Best Of Iain Dale

Theresa May refused to answer Iain Dale's "hypothetical" question

Theresa May Refuses To Say If She'd Vote For Brexit In New Referendum
Iain Dale 20 Year Old

20-Year-Old: Election Is A Chance to "Stop Brexit Happening"

Iain Dale Donald Trump

Iain Dale: Trump's Speech Could Have Come From Mussolini

Jamie Oliver Iain Dale

Jamie Oliver Gets A Roasting From Iain For Blaming Brexit

Iain Dale head in hands

Iain Forgets Camera Is On During Frustrating Labour Interview
Jeremy Corbyn Hand Face

How Iain Dale Convinced Jeremy Corbyn To Run For Labour Leader

Latest News

See more Latest News

Victims Dolet Hill, left, Samantha Drummonds, top right, and a court sketch of Joshua Jacques

Man accused of murdering four family members 'found naked in bathroom', court hears
Boris Johnson said the UK and Ukraine are now "brothers and sisters" during his address to Zelenskyy's parliament

Read it in full: Boris Johnson's historic speech to Ukraine Parliament
London is set to enjoy a nine-day mini heatwave

London weather: When is the nine-day mini heatwave?

Boris Johnson addressing Kyiv Parliament.

'Ukraine will win': Boris gets standing ovation as first leader to address Kyiv Parliament
Lacey Ellen Fletcher, 36 (left), was found dead "fused" to Shelia, 64 and Clay Fletcher, 65, have been charged with second-degree murder.her sofa. Her parents,

Parents charged with murder of autistic daughter who died 'fused' to sofa after 12 years
Maddie suspect Christian Brueckner denied parole

Maddie suspect branded 'danger to society' and denied parole amid claims he has an alibi
David Cameron talks to NCS members in 2015

Trans teens who identify as girls 'put in female dorms at David Cameron summer camp'
Anji Hunter defended Sir Tony Blair's knighthood

Top Tony Blair adviser defends knighthood adding Iraq invasion was 'right thing' to do
The old Chinese curse, may you live in interesting times, certainly applies to Boris right now.

LBC Views: Boris may be lauded in Ukraine but that may mean nothing back home
James O'Brien asks whether the 'Homes for Ukraine' refugee scheme was 'designed to fail'

James O'Brien asks whether the 'Homes for Ukraine' refugee scheme was 'designed to fail'