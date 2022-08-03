Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch live from 8pm

Shelagh Fogarty 1pm - 4pm
3 August 2022, 13:57
Cross Question with Iain Dale is live from LBC's Westminster studio from 8pm and you can watch it live here.
Iain Dale is joined for LBC's agenda-setting debate programme by:
- Dr. Mary Bousted – Joint General Secretary of the National Education Union
- Ben Habib – Businessman and former Brexit Party MEP for London
- Matt Zarb-Cousin – Co-Founder of Clean Up Gambling, and former spokesperson for Jeremy Corbyn
- Harry Phibbs – Local Government Editor of ConservativeHome
Cross Question with Iain Dale is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm and you can watch it on Youtube, Twitter and Global Player.