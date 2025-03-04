Ben Kentish 10pm - 1am
4 March 2025, 21:50
Cross Question with Iain Dale 04/03 | Watch Again
You can watch Tuesday's Cross Question in full again here.
Iain Dale was joined by:
- Josh Simons – Labour MP for Makerfield
- Lord Andrew Robathan – Conservative peer, former Armed Forces and Northern Ireland Minister, and former Conservative MP for South Leicestershire
- Robert Shrimsley – UK Chief Political Commentator and Executive Editor of The Financial Times
- Jude Kelly – theatre director and Founder of the Women of the World Festival.
