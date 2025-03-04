Cross Question with Iain Dale 04/03 | Watch Again

4 March 2025, 21:50

Cross Question with Iain Dale 04/03 | Watch Again

By Grace Parsons

You can watch Tuesday's Cross Question in full again here.

Iain Dale was joined by:

  • Josh Simons – Labour MP for Makerfield
  • Lord Andrew Robathan – Conservative peer, former Armed Forces and Northern Ireland Minister, and former Conservative MP for South Leicestershire
  • Robert Shrimsley – UK Chief Political Commentator and Executive Editor of The Financial Times
  • Jude Kelly – theatre director and Founder of the Women of the World Festival.

Cross Question is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm. You can watch live on Global Player.

