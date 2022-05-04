Tonight with Andrew Marr 6pm - 7pm
Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch live from 8pm
4 May 2022, 16:41
Cross Question with Iain Dale is live from LBC's Westminster studio from 8pm and you can watch it live here.
Iain Dale is joined tonight for LBC's agenda-setting debate programme by:
- Sir Vince Cable – former leader of the Liberal Democrats
- Emily Sheffield – Evening Standard columnist
- Steve Cannane – Europe Bureau Chief of ABC News
- Denise Headley – broadcaster and commentator
Cross Question with Iain Dale is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm and you can watch it on Youtube, Twitter and Global Player.