Cross Question with Iain Dale 05/02 | Watch Again

5 February 2025, 21:26

Cross Question 05/02 | Watch Again

By Grace Parsons

You can watch Tuesday's Cross Question in full again here.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Iain Dale was joined by:

  • Tom Hayes – Labour MP for Bournemouth East
  • Richard Holden – Shadow Paymaster General, Conservative MP for Basildon and Billericay, and former Chairman of the Conservative Party
  • Emma Barr – political commentator and former Conservative Government Special Adviser
  • Dr Rupert Read – Co-Director of the Climate Majority Project

Cross Question is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm. You can watch live on Global Player.

More Iain Dale

See more More Iain Dale

fff

Cross Question with Iain Dale 27/01 | Watch Again

Cross Question

Cross Question with Iain Dale 21/01 | Watch Again

Cross Question - 20/01

Cross Question with Iain Dale 20/01 | Watch Again

Cross Question

Cross Question with Iain Dale 15/01 | Watch Again

Cross Question

Cross Question with Iain Dale 14/01 | Watch Again

XQ

Cross Question with Iain Dale 13/01 | Watch Again

Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 08/01 | Watch Again

Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 07/01 | Watch Again

XQ

Cross Question with Iain Dale 06/01 | Watch Again

Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 18/12 | Watch Again

Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 17/12 | Watch Again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 16/12 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 16/12 | Watch Again

Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 11/12 | Watch Again

Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 10/12 | Watch Again

Cross Question 9th December 2024

Cross Question with Iain Dale 09/12 | Watch Again

Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 04/12 | Watch Again

Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question: Send Us Your Question For The Panel

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

More Iain Dale

See more More Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 03/12

Cross Question with Iain Dale 03/12 | Watch Again

Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 18/11 | Watch again

CQ

Cross Question with Iain Dale 13/11 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 12/11 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 12/11 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 06/11 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 06/11 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 05/11 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 05/11 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 04/11 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 04/11 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 30/10 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 30/10 | Watch again

The Best Of Iain Dale

Theresa May refused to answer Iain Dale's "hypothetical" question

Theresa May Refuses To Say If She'd Vote For Brexit In New Referendum

Iain Dale 20 Year Old

20-Year-Old: Election Is A Chance to "Stop Brexit Happening"

Iain Dale head in hands

Iain Forgets Camera Is On During Frustrating Labour Interview

Jeremy Corbyn Hand Face

How Iain Dale Convinced Jeremy Corbyn To Run For Labour Leader

Latest News

See more Latest News

Grenfell Tower where at least 72 people died after a fire broke out on June 14th 2017 in North Kensington with the slogan 'Forever in our Hearts'.

Grenfell Tower to be demolished, Angela Rayner tells bereaved families

The order is titled “Keeping Men Out of Women’s Sports” Trump said.

'The war on women's sport is over': Trump signs executive order banning transgender athletes from competing
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky says any peacekeeping force for Ukraine needs American soldiers.

Zelensky warns any peacekeeping force for Ukraine without US troops would be a 'win for Russia'
Two planes collide at Seattle Airport as Japan Airlines' wing slices through tail of Delta aircraft

Two planes collide at Seattle Airport as Japan Airlines' wing slices through tail of Delta aircraft
Russia's President Vladimir Putin

Ukraine accuses Russian spies of orchestrating bomb attacks on army offices

Australian footballer Sam Kerr arrives outside the Crown Court ahead of her trial for a racial harassment case.

Chelsea striker Sam Kerr says police treated her differently due to skin colour in star's harassment trial
Sir Geoff Hurst and PH Moriarty

Tributes pour in as Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels star P.H Moriarty dies aged 85

Two fires are believed to have been caused by the catastrophic failures of lithium batteries for an e-scooter and e-bike killed two dogs and gutted two homes.

Two dogs die and two homes destroyed in separate e-bike and e-scooter blazes just hours apart
TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 05/02 | Watch Again

Nigel Farage has said he finds Donald Trump's plan for the US to own Gaza "very appealing".

Nigel Farage says Donald Trump's plan to 'take over Gaza' sounds 'very appealing'