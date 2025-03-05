Cross Question with Iain Dale 05/03 | Watch Again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 05/03 | Watch Again

By Grace Parsons

You can watch Tuesday's Cross Question in full again here.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Iain Dale was joined by:

Dame Tracey Crouch – former Conservative MP for Chatham and Aylesford and former Minister for Sport, Civil Society and Loneliness

– former Conservative MP for Chatham and Aylesford and former Minister for Sport, Civil Society and Loneliness James Heale – Political Correspondent of The Spectator

– Political Correspondent of The Spectator Dr Tessa Dunlop – historian, broadcaster and co-host of the new Global podcast Where Politics Meets History

– historian, broadcaster and co-host of the new Global podcast Natalie Fleet - Labour MP for Bolsover

Cross Question is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm. You can watch live on Global Player.