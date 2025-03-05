Ben Kentish 10pm - 1am
Cross Question with Iain Dale 05/03 | Watch Again
5 March 2025, 21:33
You can watch Tuesday's Cross Question in full again here.
Iain Dale was joined by:
- Dame Tracey Crouch – former Conservative MP for Chatham and Aylesford and former Minister for Sport, Civil Society and Loneliness
- James Heale – Political Correspondent of The Spectator
- Dr Tessa Dunlop – historian, broadcaster and co-host of the new Global podcast Where Politics Meets History
- Natalie Fleet - Labour MP for Bolsover
