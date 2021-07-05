Cross Question with Iain Dale 05/07 | Watch Live from 8pm

5 July 2021, 15:55

Iain Dale hosts the weekly Cross Question debate and you can watch it here live from 8pm.

Cross Question: Send Us Your Question For The Panel

The agenda-setting debate programme with Iain Dale sees the LBC host joined by panellists:

  • Young Scots for Independence National Vice Convener, Charlotte Armitage
  • Labour NEC Youth Rep, Lara McNeil
  • Chair of Broxbourne Young Conservatives, Tom Culley
  • Young Liberals Policy Officer & Women's Rep and Lib Dem Women Youth Officer, Janey Little
  • Young Greens Executive Member, Kelsey Trevett

Cross Question with Iain Dale is broadcast from 8pm-9pm every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

You can watch it here, on Global Player, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter or send in your questions for Iain and the panel here.

Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question: Send Us Your Question For The Panel

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

More Iain Dale

See more More Iain Dale

Caller labels employer's decision to sack man filmed accosting Chris Whitty as 'absolutely correct'

Caller labels employer's decision to sack man filmed accosting Chris Whitty as 'absolutely correct'
Cross Question with Iain Dale 30/06: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 30/06: Watch again

Caller takes pride in England footballers taking knee but not in them singing national anthem

Caller takes pride in England footballers taking knee but not in them singing national anthem
Cross Question with Iain Dale: watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 29/06: Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale: 28/06 Watch live from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale: 28/06 Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale: 23/06 Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale: 23/06 Watch again

The Tory peer was speaking to LBC's Iain Dale

Tory peer brands use of term 'white privilege' the 'left-wing version of apartheid'
Cross Question with Iain Dale: 22/06 Watch live from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale: 22/06 Watch again

The Best Of Iain Dale

Theresa May refused to answer Iain Dale's "hypothetical" question

Theresa May Refuses To Say If She'd Vote For Brexit In New Referendum
Iain Dale 20 Year Old

20-Year-Old: Election Is A Chance to "Stop Brexit Happening"

Iain Dale Donald Trump

Iain Dale: Trump's Speech Could Have Come From Mussolini

Jamie Oliver Iain Dale

Jamie Oliver Gets A Roasting From Iain For Blaming Brexit

Iain Dale head in hands

Iain Forgets Camera Is On During Frustrating Labour Interview
Jeremy Corbyn Hand Face

How Iain Dale Convinced Jeremy Corbyn To Run For Labour Leader

Latest News

See more Latest News

Boris Johnson announced the changes on Monday

Wearing face masks set to become voluntary after step four, Boris Johnson confirms
Watch live as Boris Johnson announces the next stages of lockdown easing after 19 July.

LIVE: Boris Johnson to 'restore freedoms' after July 19

Alice Hodgkinson, 28, has gone missing from Kanagawa.

Police search for British woman, 28, missing in Japan

Boris Johnson's former adviser Dominic Cummings has made new claims about the Prime Minister

Boris Johnson said he would be 'ludicrous' choice for PM, claims Dominic Cummings
Students protested against blended learning earlier in the year after much of the promised in-person teaching moved online.

Student fury as universities plan to continue online teaching into 2022
Two sisters have been killed in Norway in a lightning strike (file picture)

Sisters killed after being hit by lightning strike during mountain hike
E-scooters will be available for hire in three more London boroughs.

E-scooter rental trial rolls out across three more London boroughs
A roof collapsed in Chesterton Road in Notting Hill on Sunday

Notting Hill: 13 rescued after roof collapses 'like a bomb had dropped'
James O'Brien's instant reaction to Cummings' 'astonishing attack' on PM

James O'Brien's instant reaction to Cummings' 'astonishing attack' on PM
Boris Johnson is set to outline the final stage of lockdown easing in an announcement tonight.

Coronavirus UK: What time is Boris Johnson's announcement and what will he say?