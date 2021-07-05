Cross Question with Iain Dale 05/07 | Watch Live from 8pm

Iain Dale hosts the weekly Cross Question debate and you can watch it here live from 8pm.

Cross Question: Send Us Your Question For The Panel

The agenda-setting debate programme with Iain Dale sees the LBC host joined by panellists:

Young Scots for Independence National Vice Convener, Charlotte Armitage

Labour NEC Youth Rep, Lara McNeil

Chair of Broxbourne Young Conservatives, Tom Culley

Young Liberals Policy Officer & Women's Rep and Lib Dem Women Youth Officer, Janey Little

Young Greens Executive Member, Kelsey Trevett

Cross Question with Iain Dale is broadcast from 8pm-9pm every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

You can watch it here, on Global Player, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter or send in your questions for Iain and the panel here.