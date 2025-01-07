Cross Question with Iain Dale 07/01 | Watch Again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 07/01 | Watch again

By Grace Parsons

You can watch Tuesday's Cross Question in full again here.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Iain Dale was joined by:

David Pinto-Duchinsky - Labour MP for Hendon

- Labour MP for Hendon Cindy Yu - Assistant Editor of The Spectator

- Assistant Editor of The Spectator Vicky Ford - Former Conservative MP, MEP and minister

- Former Conservative MP, MEP and minister Mathew Hulbert - Political commentator who is a co-host of the Political Frenemies podcast and also a Liberal Democrat activist

Cross Question is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm. You can watch live on Global Player.