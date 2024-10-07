Cross Question with Iain Dale 07/10 | Watch Again

7 October 2024, 21:53

Watch Again: Cross Question with Iain Dale 7/10/24

By Ava Warriner

You can watch Monday's Cross Question in full again here.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Iain Dale was joined by:

  • Wendy Chamberlain - Liberal Democrat MP Chief Whip and MP for North East Fife
  • Wendy Morton - Conservative MP for Aldridge-Brownhills, who is a former Chief Whip
  • Kiki McDonough - Businesswoman known for designing fine jewellery
  • Danny Shaw - Home affairs commentator - who is a former advisor to Yvette Cooper

Cross Question is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm. You can watch live on Global Player.

