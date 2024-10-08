Cross Question with Iain Dale 08/10 | Watch Again

8 October 2024, 21:16

Watch Again: Cross Question with Iain Dale | 08/10/24

By Grace Parsons

You can watch Tuesday's Cross Question in full again here.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Iain Dale was joined by:

  • Lucy Powell - Labour's Leader of the House of Commons and MP for Manchester Central
  • Lord David Willetts - Conservative peer - who was a Universities Minister in the Coalition government
  • Cindy Yu - Assistant Editor of The Spectator
  • John Crace - Parliamentary sketch writer for The Guardian - who is the author of the new book 'Taking the Lead: A Dog at Number 10', which is a satirical memoir written from the perspective of John's dog Herbie

Cross Question is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm. You can watch live on Global Player.

More Iain Dale

See more More Iain Dale

CQ

Cross Question with Iain Dale 07/10 | Watch Again

Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 01/10 | Watch Again

Exclusive
Tom Lockyer is calling on football fans to learn CPR

'I would love to play one more game': Tom Lockyer calls on Brits to learn CPR as he looks back on cardiac arrest

CQ

Cross Question with Ali Miraj 29/07 | Watch Again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 24/07

Cross Question with Iain Dale 24/07 | Watch Again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 23/07

Cross Question with Iain Dale 23/07 | Watch Again

Cross Question

Cross Question with Iain Dale 22/07 | Watch Again

Cross Question

Cross Question with Iain Dale 03/07 | Watch again

CQ

Cross Question with Iain Dale 02/07 | Watch again

Cross Question

Cross Question with Iain Dale 26/06 | Watch again

Cross Question 25/06

Cross Question with Iain Dale 25/06 | Watch again

Cross Question

Cross Question with Iain Dale 24/06 | Watch again

Lord Kinnock has said he would not wish being part of the current Tory government on his 'most bloodthirsty enemies'.

‘I wish I was fighting this lot’, ex-Labour leader Lord Kinnock says as he brands current Tory party 'superficial'

Cross Question 19/06 | Watch Again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 19/06 | Watch again

Cross Question 18/06 | Watch Again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 18/06 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 17/06

Cross Question with Iain Dale 17/06 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question: Send Us Your Question For The Panel

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

More Iain Dale

See more More Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 12/06

Cross Question with Iain Dale 12/06 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 11/06 | Watch again

Cross Question

Cross Question with Iain Dale 10/06 | Watch again

Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 5/06 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 28/05 | Watch again

Cross Question

Cross Question with Iain Dale 22/05 | Watch Again

Cross Question

Cross Question with Iain Dale 21/05 | Watch Live

Cross Question

Cross Question with Iain Dale 20/05 | Watch Live

The Best Of Iain Dale

Theresa May refused to answer Iain Dale's "hypothetical" question

Theresa May Refuses To Say If She'd Vote For Brexit In New Referendum

Iain Dale 20 Year Old

20-Year-Old: Election Is A Chance to "Stop Brexit Happening"

Iain Dale head in hands

Iain Forgets Camera Is On During Frustrating Labour Interview

Jeremy Corbyn Hand Face

How Iain Dale Convinced Jeremy Corbyn To Run For Labour Leader

Latest News

See more Latest News

Victoria Taylor vanished on September 30

Police divers join search for missing Victoria Taylor in bid to find mother who disappeared eight days ago
Phillip Schofield sent a bombshell message to Holly Willoughby

Holly Willoughby reacts to Phillip Schofield calling her a 'witch' for not stepping in during affair scandal
King Charles will not attend COP29

King Charles 'to miss COP29 climate summit' as he continues cancer treatment

Mother admits causing death of two-year-old daughter but denies murder after pushchair found locked in bathroom.

Mother 'wheeled body of two-year-old daughter around in pushchair for three days after she was murdered', court hears
MI5 chief warns of Russian disinformation campaigns targeting UK as exclusive report reveals western support for Ukraine at risk

MI5 chief warns of Russian disinformation campaigns targeting UK as report warns Western support for Ukraine at risk
British TikTok user scouseblu described the shelves in Target as 'a little bit empty'

British tourist describes 'manic' shop scenes as Florida braces for Hurricane Milton

Ukrainian military learn to fly drones with bombs attached at a special school on May 12, 2023 in Lviv region Ukraine.

Ukraine’s AI-powered drone swarms signal the future of warfare and 'level the playing field' with Russia, report reveals
How Ukraine's Battlegrounds Are Redefining Modern Warfare.

How Ukraine's battlegrounds are redefining modern warfare

TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/10 | Watch Again

What do you mean by Zionist?— Anti Jewish racism on the British left and right poisons the well for all of us, says National Holocaust Centre.

What do you mean by Zionist?— Anti Jewish racism on the British left and right poisons the well for all of us, says National Holocaust Museum