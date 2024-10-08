Iain Dale 7pm - 10pm
Cross Question with Iain Dale 08/10 | Watch Again
8 October 2024, 21:16
Watch Again: Cross Question with Iain Dale | 08/10/24
You can watch Tuesday's Cross Question in full again here.
Listen to this article
Loading audio...
Iain Dale was joined by:
- Lucy Powell - Labour's Leader of the House of Commons and MP for Manchester Central
- Lord David Willetts - Conservative peer - who was a Universities Minister in the Coalition government
- Cindy Yu - Assistant Editor of The Spectator
- John Crace - Parliamentary sketch writer for The Guardian - who is the author of the new book 'Taking the Lead: A Dog at Number 10', which is a satirical memoir written from the perspective of John's dog Herbie
Cross Question is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm. You can watch live on Global Player.