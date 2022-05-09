Eddie Mair 4pm - 6pm
Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch live from 8pm
9 May 2022, 14:57
Cross Question with Iain Dale is live from LBC's Westminster studio from 8pm and you can watch it live here.
Listen to this article
Loading audio...
Iain Dale is joined for LBC's agenda-setting debate programme by:
- Nick Thomas-Symonds: Shadow Home Secretary
- Ella Robertson McKay: Chair of Conservative Young Women
- Andrew Fisher: former Director of Policy for Labour under Jeremy Corbyn
- Ben Kentish: LBC’s Westminster Editor
Cross Question with Iain Dale is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm and you can watch it on Youtube, Twitter and Global Player.