Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch live from 8pm

9 May 2022, 14:57

By Seán Hickey

Cross Question with Iain Dale is live from LBC's Westminster studio from 8pm and you can watch it live here.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Iain Dale is joined for LBC's agenda-setting debate programme by:

  • Nick Thomas-Symonds: Shadow Home Secretary
  • Ella Robertson McKay: Chair of Conservative Young Women
  • Andrew Fisher: former Director of Policy for Labour under Jeremy Corbyn
  • Ben Kentish: LBC’s Westminster Editor

Cross Question with Iain Dale is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm and you can watch it on Youtube, Twitter and Global Player.

More Iain Dale

See more More Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 04/05 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 03/05 | Watch again

Iain Dale takes on 'Russian sympathiser' who believes YouTubers over journalists

Iain Dale takes on 'Russian sympathiser' who believes 'random YouTubers' over journalists

Nadhim Zahawi on Iain Dale's show

Teacher declares 'we may as well stack shelves in Tesco' in row with Education Secretary

Harriet Harman speaks to Ian Dale

Harman says 'misogyny is alive and well and stalking Commons' after 'sordid' Rayner story

Diane Abbott: Boris Johnson has always been a liar

Diane Abbott: Boris Johnson has always been a liar

Mark Harper has called on Boris Johnson to leave office

'Untenable' for PM to have broken his own laws says Tory MP after calling for Boris to go

'Jesus would stand against trafficking': Ann Widdecombe hits back at Archbishop's Rwanda asylum criticism

'Jesus would be against trafficking': Ann Widdecombe on Archbishop's Rwanda claim

CWU chief Dave Ward takes your calls | Watch again

CWU chief Dave Ward takes your calls | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 13/04 | Watch again

Alastair Campell: 'Complete charlatan' Boris Johnson must resign over partygate fine

Alastair Campell: 'Complete charlatan' Boris Johnson must resign over partygate fine

Iain Dale gives his view on Partygate

LBC Views: The PM and Partygate - What a difference a few hours makes

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 12/04 | Watch again

Iain Dale slates 'ultra-remainers' criticising Boris Johnson's Ukraine visit

Iain Dale slates 'ultra-remainers' criticising Boris Johnson's Ukraine visit

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 11/04 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 06/04 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question: Send Us Your Question For The Panel

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

More Iain Dale

See more More Iain Dale

Lord Harrington takes your calls | Watch again

Watch again | Refugees Minister Lord Harrington takes LBC listeners calls
Refugee minister hears from LBC caller stuck in Paris for 10 days waiting for visa

Caller says toddler 'hasn't had hot meal in two weeks' in 'appalling' wait for UK visa
Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 05/04 | Watch again

Rishi Sunak's NFT push 'a bit more virtue signalling' from Chancellor

Rishi Sunak's NFT push 'a bit more virtue signalling' from Chancellor
Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 04/04 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 30/03 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 29/03 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 28/03 | Watch again

The Best Of Iain Dale

Theresa May refused to answer Iain Dale's "hypothetical" question

Theresa May Refuses To Say If She'd Vote For Brexit In New Referendum
Iain Dale 20 Year Old

20-Year-Old: Election Is A Chance to "Stop Brexit Happening"

Iain Dale Donald Trump

Iain Dale: Trump's Speech Could Have Come From Mussolini

Jamie Oliver Iain Dale

Jamie Oliver Gets A Roasting From Iain For Blaming Brexit

Iain Dale head in hands

Iain Forgets Camera Is On During Frustrating Labour Interview
Jeremy Corbyn Hand Face

How Iain Dale Convinced Jeremy Corbyn To Run For Labour Leader

Latest News

See more Latest News

The Duke of Sussex donned a grey t-shirt emblazoned with "Girl Dad" and sported a pair of Apple Airpod headphones during the scene alongside Kiwi actors Dave Fane and Rena Owen.

Harry the actor: Prince stars in strange advert for his new eco-campaign
Sir Keir Starmer and Angela Rayner have vowed to resign if police find they broke coronavirus rules

Keir Starmer and Angela Rayner vow to resign if police issue fines over Beergate
Dr Narendra Kaushik is planning the world's first womb transplant into a transgender woman who was born a male.

Indian doctor plans world first womb transplant into trans woman
12-year-old Ava was stabbed in Liverpool on November 25

Teenager 'stabbed Ava White, 12, in neck at festive light switch-on and ran away laughing'
Julia James died in April last year whilst walking her dog

PCSO Julia James' fight for life captured on Apple Watch as killer denies murder
Staff at the Treasury will have their security passes monitored for attendance

Civil servant's security passes to be tracked in Whitehall to stop staff working from home
The Queen celebrates two birthdays a year as part of royal tradition

Why does the Queen have two birthdays? And when does she celebrate them?
Ben Wallace believes Ukraine can win

Ukraine can beat Russian army and even 'break' it, defence secretary insists
Britain facing 'health crisis' as cost-of-living emergency bites, warns charity boss

Brits facing 'health crisis' as cost of living emergency bites, warns charity boss
Distraught LBC caller eats one meal a WEEK amid food poverty crisis

Distraught LBC caller breaks down after revealing she eats just one meal a week