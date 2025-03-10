Ben Kentish 10pm - 1am
Cross Question with Iain Dale 10/03 | Watch Again
10 March 2025, 21:20
Cross Question with Iain Dale 10/03 | Watch Again
You can watch Monday's Cross Question in full again here.
Listen to this article
Loading audio...
Iain Dale was joined by:
- Rhun ap Iorwerth: Leader of Plaid Cymru - and member of the Senedd for Ynys Môn.
- Kiki McDonough: Businesswoman known for designing fine jewellery.
- Rebecca Smith: Conservative MP for South West Devon.
- Andrew Fisher: Columnist for The i paper, former Executive Director of Policy for the Labour Party.
Cross Question is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm. You can watch live on Global Player.