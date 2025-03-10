Cross Question with Iain Dale 10/03 | Watch Again

10 March 2025, 21:20

Cross Question with Iain Dale 10/03 | Watch Again

By Leo Black Black

You can watch Monday's Cross Question in full again here.

Iain Dale was joined by:

  • Rhun ap Iorwerth: Leader of Plaid Cymru - and member of the Senedd for Ynys Môn.
  • Kiki McDonough: Businesswoman known for designing fine jewellery.
  • Rebecca Smith: Conservative MP for South West Devon.
  • Andrew Fisher: Columnist for The i paper, former Executive Director of Policy for the Labour Party.

Cross Question is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm. You can watch live on Global Player.

