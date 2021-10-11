Cross Question with Iain Dale 11/10 | Watch Live from 8pm

11 October 2021, 15:50

Iain Dale hosts the weekly Cross Question debate and you can watch it here live from 8pm.

The LBC presenter this week is joined by:

Robert Courts – Minister for Aviation, Maritime and Security and Conservative MP for Witney

Sarah Jones – Shadow Minister for Policing and the Fire Service and Labour MP for Croydon Central

Andy Silvester – Editor of City AM

Nadine Batchelor-Hunt – Political Correspondent of Yahoo News UK

You can get involved by calling LBC on 0345 60 60 973.

Tweet @LBC or text 84850.

Cross Question with Iain Dale will is broadcast from 8pm-9pm every Wednesday.

You can watch it here, on Global Player, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter or send in your questions for Iain and the pannel here.

