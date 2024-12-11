Ben Kentish 10pm - 1am
Cross Question with Iain Dale 11/12 | Watch Again
11 December 2024, 21:56
Cross Question with Iain Dale 11/12 | Watch Again
You can watch Wednesday's Cross Question in full again here.
Listen to this article
Loading audio...
Iain Dale was joined by:
- Mike Tapp – Labour MP for Dover and Deal
- Jo Gideon – Chair of Ashford Conservatives and former Conservative MP for Stoke-on-Trent Central
- Reem Ibrahim – Acting Director of Communications at the London Institute of Economic Affairs
- Will Hutton – political economist, author and Observer columnist
Cross Question is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm. You can watch live on Global Player.