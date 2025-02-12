Exclusive

Cross Question with Iain Dale 12/02 | Watch Again

12 February 2025, 21:58

Cross Question with Iain Dale 12/02 | Watch Again

By Leo Black Black

You can watch Wednesday's Cross Question in full again here.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Iain Dale was joined by:

  • Miatta Fahnbulleh – Minister for Energy Consumers, and Labour and Co-operative MP for Peckham
  • Sir Ranil Jayawardena – former Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Secretary, and former Deputy Chairman of the Conservative Party
  • Professor Anand Menon – Director of the UK in a Changing Europe
  • Piers Linney – entrepreneur and former Dragons’ Den investor

Cross Question is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm. You can watch live on Global Player.

More Iain Dale

See more More Iain Dale

Exclusive
Cross Question with Iain Dale 11/02 | Watch Again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 11/02 | Watch Again

Cross Question

Cross Question with Iain Dale 10/02 | Watch Again

Exclusive
Daughter of murdered MP Sir David Amess demands inquiry for all victims failed by Prevent

Daughter of murdered MP Sir David Amess demands inquiry for all victims failed by Prevent

Cross Question

Cross Question with Iain Dale 05/02 | Watch Again

fff

Cross Question with Iain Dale 27/01 | Watch Again

Cross Question

Cross Question with Iain Dale 21/01 | Watch Again

Cross Question - 20/01

Cross Question with Iain Dale 20/01 | Watch Again

Cross Question

Cross Question with Iain Dale 15/01 | Watch Again

Cross Question

Cross Question with Iain Dale 14/01 | Watch Again

XQ

Cross Question with Iain Dale 13/01 | Watch Again

Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 08/01 | Watch Again

Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 07/01 | Watch Again

XQ

Cross Question with Iain Dale 06/01 | Watch Again

Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 18/12 | Watch Again

Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 17/12 | Watch Again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 16/12 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 16/12 | Watch Again

Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question: Send Us Your Question For The Panel

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

More Iain Dale

See more More Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 11/12 | Watch Again

Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 10/12 | Watch Again

Cross Question 9th December 2024

Cross Question with Iain Dale 09/12 | Watch Again

Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 04/12 | Watch Again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 03/12

Cross Question with Iain Dale 03/12 | Watch Again

Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 18/11 | Watch again

CQ

Cross Question with Iain Dale 13/11 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 12/11 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 12/11 | Watch again

The Best Of Iain Dale

Theresa May refused to answer Iain Dale's "hypothetical" question

Theresa May Refuses To Say If She'd Vote For Brexit In New Referendum

Iain Dale 20 Year Old

20-Year-Old: Election Is A Chance to "Stop Brexit Happening"

Iain Dale head in hands

Iain Forgets Camera Is On During Frustrating Labour Interview

Jeremy Corbyn Hand Face

How Iain Dale Convinced Jeremy Corbyn To Run For Labour Leader

Latest News

See more Latest News

Dorothy Chiles

Great-grandmother, 87, pictured for first time after deadly train station attack, as woman in her 20s arrested
President Donald Trump speaks on Wednesday night

Trump says 'the US wants its money back on Ukraine' as he makes plans to meet Putin and end war
Katie Amess has spoken out about the need for an inquiry into her father's murder by an Islamist terrorist

Daughter of Sir David Amess, MP murdered by Islamist terrorist, ‘made to sign NDA’ on report into father’s death
Angela Rayner reveals she took advice from NHS trauma specialists ahead of Grenfell demolition meeting

Angela Rayner reveals she took advice from NHS trauma specialists ahead of Grenfell demolition meeting
Italian F1 Grand Prix - Previews

Nightclub bouncer behind £12m plot to reveal Formula One star Michael Schumacher's health secrets jailed
Ofsted's Chief Inspector Sir Martyn Oliver supports an extension to term times

'Time to think about school holidays': Ofsted's Chief Inspector supports extending term times
Angela Rayner insisted that British support for Ukraine was 'unwavering'

Rayner insists UK support for Ukraine 'unwavering' despite Trump's plan for 'immediate' peace talks with Putin
Prince William, President of BAFTA, operates a film camera as he visits the London Screen Academy in London, Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, Pool)

William tries his hand at being a cameraman on visit to London film academy

Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 12/02 | Watch Again

President Donald J. Trump participates in a bilateral meeting with the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin during the G20 Japan Summit Friday, June 28, 2019, in Osaka, Japan.

Trump and Putin 'to meet in Saudi Arabia' and 'start negotiations immediately' to end war in Ukraine