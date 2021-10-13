Cross Question with Iain Dale 13/10 | Watch LIVE from 8pm

13 October 2021, 15:06

Iain Dale hosts this Wednesday's Cross Question debate and you can watch it here.

Iain Dale is joined on the agenda-setting debate show by:

Oz Katerji - Middle East & Conflict journalist, and host of the Corbynism: The Postmortem podcast

Annabel Denham - Director of Communications at the Institute for Economic Affairs and political commentator

Dean Russell - Conservative MP for Watford and member of the Health Select Committee

Jonathan Lis - Political commentator

Cross Question with Iain Dale is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm and you can watch it on Youtube, Twitter and Global Player.

