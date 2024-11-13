Cross Question with Iain Dale 13/11 | Watch again

By Georgina Greer

Iain Dale was joined by:

Michael Shanks – Energy Minister and Scottish Labour MP for Rutherglen

Samuel Kasumu – former Special Advisor to Prime Minister Boris Johnson

Yasmin Alibhai-Brown – political commentator and The i columnist

