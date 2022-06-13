Shelagh Fogarty 1pm - 4pm
Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch live from 8pm
13 June 2022, 13:39
Cross Question with Iain Dale is live from LBC's Westminster studio from 8pm and you can watch it live here.
Iain Dale is joined for LBC's agenda-setting debate programme by:
- Ben Everitt – Conservative MP for Milton Keynes North
- Tan Dhesi – Shadow Minister for Rail and Labour MP for Slough
- Jo Tanner – political campaigns and communications strategist
- Sunny Hundal – Deputy Editor of The Independent’s Opinion section
Cross Question with Iain Dale is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm and you can watch it on Youtube, Twitter and Global Player.