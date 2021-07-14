Cross Question with Iain Dale 14/07 | Watch LIVE from 8pm

Eddie Mair 4pm - 7pm
14 July 2021, 16:28
Cross Question with Iain Dale is live from LBC's Westminster studio at 8pm and you can watch it here.
The agenda-setting debate programme with Iain Dale sees the LBC host joined by panellists:
- Tory MP, Chris Skidmore
- ConservativeHome Chief Executive, Mark Wallace
- Labour MP, Charlotte Nichols
- British Future Director, Sunder Katwala
Cross Question with Iain Dale is broadcast from 8pm-9pm every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.
Cross Question with Iain Dale is broadcast from 8pm-9pm every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.