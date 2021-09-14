Cross Question with Iain Dale 14/09 | Watch again

14 September 2021, 18:52 | Updated: 14 September 2021, 21:05

By Seán Hickey

You can watch Tuesday's Cross Question again here.

Iain Dale hosts Cross Question live Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday studio from 8pm.

The agenda-setting debate programme saw the LBC host joined on Tuesday by: Amanda Milling: Co-Chair of the Conservative Party, Minister without Portfolio and Conservative MP for Cannock Chase

  • Andrew Gwynne: Labour MP for Denton and Reddish
  • Alex Deane: Former Chief of Staff for David Cameron (in opposition), Senior Managing Director at FTI Consulting & author of ‘Lessons from History’
  • Jon McClure: Lead singer of Reverend and the Makers

Cross Question is live from LBC's Westminster studio every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday and you can watch live on YouTube, Twitter and Global Player.

Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question: Send Us Your Question For The Panel

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

More Iain Dale

See more More Iain Dale

Scotland will have second referendum with or without Tory support, SNP MP warns

Scotland will have second referendum with or without Tory support, SNP MP warns
Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch live from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 13/09 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 09/09 | Watch LIVE from 8PM

Cross Question with Iain Dale 08/09 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 07/09 | Watch Live from 8PM

Cross Question with Iain Dale 07/09 | Watch again

Yasmin Alibhai-Brown wishes Angela Rayner was Labour Party leader

Yasmin Alibhai-Brown wishes Angela Rayner was Labour Party leader
Cross Question with Iain Dale 06/09 | Watch Live from 8PM

Cross Question with Iain Dale 06/09 | Watch again

Green Party leadership debate hosted by Iain Dale | Watch LIVE from 8pm

Green Party leadership debate hosted by Iain Dale | Watch again
Tory MP reacts to double child killer Colin Pitchfork being released from prison

Tory MP reacts to double child killer Colin Pitchfork walking free from prison

The Best Of Iain Dale

Theresa May refused to answer Iain Dale's "hypothetical" question

Theresa May Refuses To Say If She'd Vote For Brexit In New Referendum
Iain Dale 20 Year Old

20-Year-Old: Election Is A Chance to "Stop Brexit Happening"

Iain Dale Donald Trump

Iain Dale: Trump's Speech Could Have Come From Mussolini

Jamie Oliver Iain Dale

Jamie Oliver Gets A Roasting From Iain For Blaming Brexit

Iain Dale head in hands

Iain Forgets Camera Is On During Frustrating Labour Interview
Jeremy Corbyn Hand Face

How Iain Dale Convinced Jeremy Corbyn To Run For Labour Leader

Latest News

See more Latest News

Zheng Zeguang has been barred from the UK Parliament

China criticises 'despicable' barring of Chinese ambassador from UK Parliament
Nicki Minaj said she "went to school with Margaret Thatcher" in her response to the PM

Nicki Minaj mocks Boris Johnson amid criticism of her vaccine views
Sicilian crime boss Matteo Messina Denaro has been in hiding since 1993

Brit hooded and arrested by armed police after being mistaken for mafia boss
The incident is ongoing on Clissold Road

Hackney school and surrounding area evacuated after bomb threat
Insulate Britain staged protests on the M25 yesterday, causing travel chaos

M25 closure: Who are Insulate Britain and what were they protesting?
Health Secretary Sajid Javid made the announcement on Tuesday.

Face masks and lockdowns as 'last resort': Health Sec unveils 'winter plan' options
Emma Raducanu's parents were unable to watch her win the US open live

'Make US travel easier': Emma Raducanu's MP after parents missed her historic win
Tower Bridge has flooded due to heavy rain.

Tower Bridge and parts of the Tube 'flooded' as rain deluge hits London
Caller's plea to repeal assisted dying law leaves LBC listeners in tears

Caller's plea to repeal assisted dying law leaves LBC listeners in tears
Covid winter plan 'portrays a lack of understanding in public health'

Covid winter plan 'portrays a lack of understanding in public health'