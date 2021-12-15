Cross Question with Iain Dale 15/12 | Watch from 8pm

15 December 2021, 15:28 | Updated: 15 December 2021, 15:55

By Tim Dodd

You can watch Wednesday's Cross Question live here from 8pm.

On Wednesday's edition of the agenda-setting debate show, Iain Dale is joined by:

  • David Starkey – Historian
  • Sir Roger Gale – MP for North Thanet
  • Julia Langdon – Journalist and writer
  • Anna Soubry – Former Tory MP

Cross Question with Iain Dale is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm and you can watch it on Youtube and Global Player.

