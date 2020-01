Cross Question with Iain Dale: watch from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale is live at 8pm and you can watch it here.

Iain Dale leads the Cross Question debate with tonight's panel:

- Tory MP Suella Braverman

- Simon Marks, LBC's Washington Correspondent

- Konstantin Kisin, free speech campaigner

- David Van Day former Dollar singer and Tory councillor