Henry Riley 10pm - 1am
Exclusive
Cross Question with Iain Dale 17/02 | Watch Again
17 February 2025, 21:32
Cross Question with Iain Dale 17/02 | Watch Again
You can watch Wednesday's Cross Question in full again here.
Listen to this article
Loading audio...
Iain Dale was joined by:
- Dame Siobhain McDonagh – Labour MP for Mitcham and Morden
- Alex Wilson – Leader of Reform UK in the London Assembly, and London Assembly Member for Londonwide
- Tim Loughton – former Conservative MP for East Worthing and Shoreham, and former Acting Chairman of the Home Affairs Select Committee
- Christina Patterson – writer and broadcaster
Cross Question is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm. You can watch live on Global Player.