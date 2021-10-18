Cross Question with Iain Dale 18/10 | Watch LIVE from 8pm

18 October 2021, 14:28

Iain Dale is set to host this Monday's Cross Question debate and you can watch it here.

Iain Dale will be joined on the agenda-setting debate show by:

Tim Farron - Lib Dem MP for Westmorland and Lonsdale and former party leader

Nelufar Hedayat - Journalist and documentary maker

Cindy Yu - Broadcast Editor at the Spectator and host of the Chinese Whispers podcast

Mike Parry - Broadcaster and political commentator

More Iain Dale

See more More Iain Dale

Iain Dale: Make Southend a city to honour Sir David Amess

Iain Dale: Make Southend a city to honour Sir David Amess

Iain Dale speaks to Sir David Amess | Watch in full

Iain Dale speaks to the late Sir David Amess | All Talk

Sir David Amess: 'It's the greatest privilege' to be an MP

Sir David Amess: 'It's the greatest privilege' to be an MP

'It's unthinkable': Iain Dale reacts to Sir David Amess' murder

'It's unthinkable': Iain Dale reacts to Sir David Amess' death

'Does he really think GPs don't want to see patients?': GP takes aim at Sajid Javid

'Does he really think GPs don't want to see patients?': GP takes aim at Sajid Javid

NI Protocol: EU proposals 'fall well short of what we need', says DUP leader

NI Protocol: EU proposals 'fall well short of what we need', says DUP leader

Cross Question with Iain Dale 13/10 | Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 13/10 | Watch again

Irish MP brands Lord Frost's Brexit speech 'absolutely lousy'

Irish MP brands Lord Frost's Brexit speech 'absolutely lousy'

Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 12/10 | Watch again

Tory Minister: 'It's not flying that's the problem, it's emissions'

Tory Minister: 'It's not flying that's the problem, it's emissions'

Cross Question with Iain Dale 11/10 | Watch Live from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 11/10 | Watch again

Iain Dale: Nobody goes into politics for the money

Iain Dale: Nobody goes into politics for the money

'You're not levelling up people on Universal Credit, are you?': Iain Dale challenges Tory MP

'You're not levelling up people on Universal Credit, are you?'

Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch live from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 06/10 | Watch again

'I know first hand just how difficult it can be to scrape by on Universal Credit'

'I know first hand just how difficult it can be to scrape by on Universal Credit'

Cross Question with Iain Dale 04/10: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 05/10 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question: Send Us Your Question For The Panel

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

More Iain Dale

See more More Iain Dale

Jeffrey Donaldson: EU using Northern Ireland as Brexit 'whipping boy'

Jeffrey Donaldson: EU using Northern Ireland as Brexit 'whipping boy'
Cross Question with Iain Dale 04/10: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 04/10: Watch again

Iain Dale: The 'buck stops' with Cressida Dick for Sarah Everard murder

Iain Dale: The 'buck stops' with Cressida Dick for Sarah Everard murder
Iain Dale speaks to former EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier | Watch in full

Iain Dale speaks to former EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier | Watch in full
cross question

Cross Question with Iain Dale 29/09 | Watch Live from 8pm

Labour MP moved to tears by constituent's message of thanks

Labour MP moved to tears by constituent's message of thanks

Andy McDonald: Starmer's leadership 'isn't right way' to unite party

Andy McDonald: Starmer's leadership 'isn't right way' to unite party
Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch Live from the Labour Party conference

Cross Question with Iain Dale 28/09 | Watch again

The Best Of Iain Dale

Theresa May refused to answer Iain Dale's "hypothetical" question

Theresa May Refuses To Say If She'd Vote For Brexit In New Referendum
Iain Dale 20 Year Old

20-Year-Old: Election Is A Chance to "Stop Brexit Happening"

Iain Dale Donald Trump

Iain Dale: Trump's Speech Could Have Come From Mussolini

Jamie Oliver Iain Dale

Jamie Oliver Gets A Roasting From Iain For Blaming Brexit

Iain Dale head in hands

Iain Forgets Camera Is On During Frustrating Labour Interview
Jeremy Corbyn Hand Face

How Iain Dale Convinced Jeremy Corbyn To Run For Labour Leader

Latest News

See more Latest News

The ULEZ already applies within the same area of central London as the Congestion Charge.

ULEZ: Where will it apply and is your car exempt?

Colin Powell has died aged 84.

Former US Secretary of State Colin Powell dies from Covid-19

David Nash

"Caring and charismatic" law student, 26, dies after being denied face-to-face GP appointment
Sir David Amess was stabbed to death at a constituency surgery on Friday

Politicians must not be ‘cowed’ by those who ‘spread hate’, Downing Street says
Members of Sir David's family attended the scene today

Devastated family of Sir David Amess visit sea of tributes at church where he was killed
Earthshot 2021

Revealed: List of winners awarded £1million by Duke of Cambridge for Earthshot Prize 2021
The Home Secretary said a "spectrum" of measures was being considered

Police could guard surgeries with airport-style security, says Home Secretary
MP Chris Bryant said levels of abuse in British politics have risen in recent years

Man arrested over death threat to MP Chris Bryant one day after David Amess killing
James O'Brien callers heap praise MPs for service to communities

James O'Brien callers heap praise on MPs for service to communities
Dominic Raab said it was "wrong" to use anonymous social media accounts to abuse MPs

Dominic Raab: It's wrong that people can post abuse anonymously online