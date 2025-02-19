Exclusive

Cross Question with Iain Dale 19/02 | Watch Again

19 February 2025, 21:37

Cross Question with Iain Dale 19/02 | Watch Again

By Grace Parsons

You can watch Wednesday's Cross Question in full again here.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Iain Dale was joined by:

  • Ruth Cadbury – Chair of the Transport Select Committee, and Labour MP for Brentford and Isleworth
  • Steve Wright – General Secretary of the Fire Brigades Union
  • Paul Scully – former Minister for London and former Conservative MP for Sutton and Cheam
  • Lucy Harris – former MEP for Yorkshire and the Humber

Cross Question is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm. You can watch live on Global Player.

