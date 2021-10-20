Eddie Mair 4pm - 7pm
Cross Question with Iain Dale 20/10 | Watch LIVE from 8pm
20 October 2021, 15:37
You can watch Wednesday's Cross Question in full here.
Iain Dale is joined on this Wednesday's Cross Question by:
- Adrian Ramsay - Co-Leader of the Green Party
- Matt Forde - Comedian and podcaster
- Toby Young - Associate Editor of the Spectator and General Secretary of the Free Speech Union
- Anita Boateng - Partner at Portland Communications and Conservative councillor, who served as a Special Adviser in several government departments
Cross Question with Iain Dale is live from LBC's Westminster studio every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm and you can watch live on Youtube, Twitter and Global Player.