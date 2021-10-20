Cross Question with Iain Dale 20/10 | Watch LIVE from 8pm

You can watch Wednesday's Cross Question in full here.

Iain Dale is joined on this Wednesday's Cross Question by:

Adrian Ramsay - Co-Leader of the Green Party

Matt Forde - Comedian and podcaster

Toby Young - Associate Editor of the Spectator and General Secretary of the Free Speech Union

Anita Boateng - Partner at Portland Communications and Conservative councillor, who served as a Special Adviser in several government departments

Cross Question with Iain Dale is live from LBC's Westminster studio every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm and you can watch live on Youtube, Twitter and Global Player.