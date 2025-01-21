Cross Question with Iain Dale 21/01 | Watch Again

21 January 2025, 22:28

By Grace Parsons

You can watch Tuesday's Cross Question in full again here.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Iain Dale was joined by:

  • Adrian Ramsay Co-Leader of the Green Party for England and Wales, and Green MP for Waveney Valley
  • Anna Firth – Conservative MP for Southend West and Leigh
  • Richard Power-Sayeed – author, broadcaster and former environmental campaigner for the Labour Party
  • Angela Epstein – broadcaster and journalist

Cross Question is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm. You can watch live on Global Player.

More Iain Dale

See more More Iain Dale

Cross Question - 20/01

Cross Question with Iain Dale 20/01 | Watch Again

Cross Question

Cross Question with Iain Dale 15/01 | Watch Again

Cross Question

Cross Question with Iain Dale 14/01 | Watch Again

XQ

Cross Question with Iain Dale 13/01 | Watch Again

Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 08/01 | Watch Again

Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 07/01 | Watch Again

XQ

Cross Question with Iain Dale 06/01 | Watch Again

Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 18/12 | Watch Again

Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 17/12 | Watch Again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 16/12 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 16/12 | Watch Again

Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 11/12 | Watch Again

Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 10/12 | Watch Again

Cross Question 9th December 2024

Cross Question with Iain Dale 09/12 | Watch Again

Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 04/12 | Watch Again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 03/12

Cross Question with Iain Dale 03/12 | Watch Again

Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 18/11 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question: Send Us Your Question For The Panel

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

More Iain Dale

See more More Iain Dale

CQ

Cross Question with Iain Dale 13/11 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 12/11 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 12/11 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 06/11 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 06/11 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 05/11 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 05/11 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 04/11 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 04/11 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 30/10 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 30/10 | Watch again

Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 29/10 | Watch Again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 28/10 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 28/10 | Watch Again

The Best Of Iain Dale

Theresa May refused to answer Iain Dale's "hypothetical" question

Theresa May Refuses To Say If She'd Vote For Brexit In New Referendum

Iain Dale 20 Year Old

20-Year-Old: Election Is A Chance to "Stop Brexit Happening"

Iain Dale head in hands

Iain Forgets Camera Is On During Frustrating Labour Interview

Jeremy Corbyn Hand Face

How Iain Dale Convinced Jeremy Corbyn To Run For Labour Leader

Latest News

See more Latest News

At least 66 people died in the fire

Four arrested after at least 76 people killed in devastating fire at ski resort in Turkey

Sir Keir Starmer warned of a 'new terrorism' that Britain is facing

Britain’s new terrorists: past ‘loners’ and ‘misfits’ who became radicalised online - as PM warns of school massacres
David Amess' daughter speaks to LBC

Daughter of murdered MP David Amess 'praying' for inquiry as she hits out at Tory government for refusing to meet her
Security Minister Dan Jarvis has said that social media companies must help to stop violent young men - and the government has the courage to take them on if needed.

UK is ready to take on Trump and Musk's free speech agenda over online safety, says security minister
x

Criminals like Southport killer are 'pathetic, vulnerable losers' but 'not terrorists', says ex-Met counter-terror boss
WHSmith is closing 17 stores

WHSmith to close 17 stores this year - is your local branch affected?

Animal Rising staged a sit-in demo in a Sainsbury's near Southampton

Why are animal rights activists targeting shoppers?

Prince Harry attends Lord's Cricket Club to mark the expansion of the Coach Core sports coaching apprenticeship programme. The Prince, a club patron.

Prince Harry and The Sun's publisher 'very close' to settlement, High Court told

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 21/01 | Watch Again

Rachel Reeves is trying to fix a today problem by creating a tomorrow problem

Rachel Reeves is trying to fix a today problem by creating a tomorrow problem – but there is a better way