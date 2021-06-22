Cross Question with Iain Dale: 22/06 Watch live from 8pm

By Tim Dodd

Cross Question with Iain Dale is live from LBC's Westminster studio at 8pm and you can watch it here.

Cross Question: Send Us Your Question For The Panel

The agenda-setting debate programme with Iain Dale sees the LBC host joined by panellists:

Former Defence Secretary, Sir Michael Fallon

Cambridge University Professor of History, Sir Richard Evans

Novara Media Contributing Editor, Ash Sarkar

Journalist, Petronella Wyatt

Cross Question with Iain Dale is broadcast from 8pm-9pm every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

You can watch it here, on Global Player, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter or send in your questions for Iain and the panel here.