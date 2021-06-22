Tom Swarbrick 4pm - 7pm
Cross Question with Iain Dale: 22/06 Watch live from 8pm
22 June 2021, 16:20
Cross Question with Iain Dale is live from LBC's Westminster studio at 8pm and you can watch it here.
Cross Question: Send Us Your Question For The Panel
The agenda-setting debate programme with Iain Dale sees the LBC host joined by panellists:
- Former Defence Secretary, Sir Michael Fallon
- Cambridge University Professor of History, Sir Richard Evans
- Novara Media Contributing Editor, Ash Sarkar
- Journalist, Petronella Wyatt
Cross Question with Iain Dale is broadcast from 8pm-9pm every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.
You can watch it here, on Global Player, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter or send in your questions for Iain and the panel here.