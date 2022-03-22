Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch live from 8PM

22 March 2022, 13:43

By Seán Hickey

Cross Question with Iain Dale is live from LBC's Westminster studio from 8PM and you can watch it live here.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Iain Dale is joined for LBC's agenda-setting news programme by:

  • Alec Shelbrooke: Conservative MP for Elmet and Rothwell
  • Charlotte Nichols: Labour MP for Warrington North
  • Alex Deane: Former Chief of Staff for David Cameron
  • Matt Stadlen: Broadcaster and author

Cross Question with Iain Dale is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm and you can watch it on Youtube, Twitter and Global Player.

