Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch live from 8PM
22 March 2022, 13:43
Cross Question with Iain Dale is live from LBC's Westminster studio from 8PM and you can watch it live here.
Iain Dale is joined for LBC's agenda-setting news programme by:
- Alec Shelbrooke: Conservative MP for Elmet and Rothwell
- Charlotte Nichols: Labour MP for Warrington North
- Alex Deane: Former Chief of Staff for David Cameron
- Matt Stadlen: Broadcaster and author
Cross Question with Iain Dale is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm and you can watch it on Youtube, Twitter and Global Player.