Cross Question with Iain Dale: 23/06 Watch LIVE from 8pm

23 June 2021, 16:38

By Sam Sholli

Cross Question with Iain Dale is live from LBC's Westminster studio at 8pm and you can watch it here.

Cross Question: Send Us Your Question For The Panel

The agenda-setting debate programme with Iain Dale sees the LBC host joined by panellists:

  • Alba Party leader, Alex Salmond
  • Former Business Secretary, Sir Vince Cable
  • Novara Media Commissioning Editor, Rivkah Brown
  • Tory MP, Andrea Leadsom

Cross Question with Iain Dale is broadcast from 8pm-9pm every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

You can watch it here, on Global Player, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter or send in your questions for Iain and the panel here.

Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question: Send Us Your Question For The Panel

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

More Iain Dale

See more More Iain Dale

The Tory peer was speaking to LBC's Iain Dale

Tory peer brands use of term 'white privilege' the 'left-wing version of apartheid'
Cross Question with Iain Dale: 22/06 Watch live from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale: 22/06 Watch again

Iain Dale asked the question during the regular Cross Question debate show

'Do you think Matt Hancock should resign?' Iain Dale questions ex-Tory MP
Cross Question with Iain Dale: 21/06 Watch LIVE

Cross Question with Iain Dale: 21/06 Watch again

Manchester Arena bombing survivor: 'I don't want to place too much blame on the security'

Manchester Arena bombing survivor: 'I don't want to place too much blame on the security'
Cross Question with Iain Dale: 16/06 Watch LIVE

Cross Question with Iain Dale: 16/06 watch again

'Get over Brexit', commentator says, as UK-Australia trade deal is signed

'Get over Brexit', commentator says, as UK-Australia trade deal is signed
Cross Question with Iain Dale: watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale: 15/06 watch again

The Best Of Iain Dale

Theresa May refused to answer Iain Dale's "hypothetical" question

Theresa May Refuses To Say If She'd Vote For Brexit In New Referendum
Iain Dale 20 Year Old

20-Year-Old: Election Is A Chance to "Stop Brexit Happening"

Iain Dale Donald Trump

Iain Dale: Trump's Speech Could Have Come From Mussolini

Jamie Oliver Iain Dale

Jamie Oliver Gets A Roasting From Iain For Blaming Brexit

Iain Dale head in hands

Iain Forgets Camera Is On During Frustrating Labour Interview
Jeremy Corbyn Hand Face

How Iain Dale Convinced Jeremy Corbyn To Run For Labour Leader

Latest News

See more Latest News

Nadhim Zahawi will lead a Downing Street press conference later

Watch LIVE: Nadhim Zahawi delivers Downing Street press conference
PM called to apologise for concluding rape debate with 'disgraceful' rhyming phrases

PM called to apologise for concluding rape debate with 'disgraceful' rhyming phrases
Uefa VIPs: What are proposed Euro 2020 quarantine rules?

Uefa VIPs: What are the proposed Euro 2020 quarantine rules?

Teachers want children to learn more about climate change in lessons at school.

Half of teachers 'want students to take part in climate change civil disobedience'
Boris Johnson and Sir Keir Starmer at PMQs

Starmer says PM has done 'more to protect statues than women' as pair clash at PMQs
HMS Defender has visited Ukraine

MoD deny Russia's claim they fired 'warning shots' at Black Sea Destroyer
Monk, left, was convicted of Dalian Atkinson's (right) manslaughter

Police officer found guilty of ex-Aston Villa footballer Dalian Atkinson's manslaughter
Boris Johnson will face Sir Keir Starmer at PMQs

Boris Johnson faces Keir Starmer at Prime Minister's Questions
James O'Brien reacts to 'One Britain One Nation' song on Brexit's fifth anniversary

James O'Brien reacts to 'One Britain One Nation' song on Brexit's fifth anniversary
'We have nothing left', broken businessman tells LBC

'We have nothing left': Broken businessman hits out at football Covid rules