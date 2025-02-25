Henry Riley 10pm - 1am
Cross Question with Iain Dale 25/02 | Watch Again
25 February 2025, 22:11
You can watch Tuesday's Cross Question in full again here.
Iain Dale was joined by:
- Dr. Jeevun Sandher – Labour MP for Loughborough, Shepshed and the Villages
- Sir Ashley Fox – Conservative MP for Bridgwater and former Leader of the Conservatives in the European Parliament
- Marina Purkiss – political commentator and co-host of the Global Player podcast 'The Trawl'
- Samuel Kasumu – former Special Advisor to Prime Minister Boris Johnson
Cross Question is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm.