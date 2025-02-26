Exclusive

Cross Question with Iain Dale 26/02 | Watch Again

26 February 2025, 22:54

Cross Question with Iain Dale 26/02 | Watch Again

By Leo Black Black

You can watch Tuesday's Cross Question in full again here.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Iain Dale was joined by:

  • Yuan Yang – Labour MP for Earley and Woodley
  • Wendy Morton – Conservative MP for Aldridge-Brownhills and former Chief Whip of the House of Commons
  • James Schneider – former Director of Strategic Communications for the Labour Party under Jeremy Corbyn, and a Co-founder of Momentum
  • Gawain Towler – former Adviser to Nigel Farage as leader of Reform UK, the Brexit Party and UKIP

Cross Question is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm. You can watch live on Global Player.

More Iain Dale

See more More Iain Dale

A defining moment: Starmer delivers on defence where Sunak fell short.

A defining moment: Starmer delivers on defence where Sunak fell short

Exclusive
Cross Question with Iain Dale 25/02 | Watch Again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 25/02 | Watch Again

Exclusive
Cross Question with Iain Dale 24/02 | Watch Again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 24/02 | Watch Again

Exclusive
Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 19/02 | Watch Again

Exclusive
Cross Question with Iain Dale 17/02 | Watch Again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 17/02 | Watch Again

Exclusive
Cross Question with Iain Dale 12/02 | Watch Again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 12/02 | Watch Again

Exclusive
Cross Question with Iain Dale 11/02 | Watch Again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 11/02 | Watch Again

Cross Question

Cross Question with Iain Dale 10/02 | Watch Again

Exclusive
Daughter of murdered MP Sir David Amess demands inquiry for all victims failed by Prevent

Daughter of murdered MP Sir David Amess demands inquiry for all victims failed by Prevent

Cross Question

Cross Question with Iain Dale 05/02 | Watch Again

fff

Cross Question with Iain Dale 27/01 | Watch Again

Cross Question

Cross Question with Iain Dale 21/01 | Watch Again

Cross Question - 20/01

Cross Question with Iain Dale 20/01 | Watch Again

Cross Question

Cross Question with Iain Dale 15/01 | Watch Again

Cross Question

Cross Question with Iain Dale 14/01 | Watch Again

XQ

Cross Question with Iain Dale 13/01 | Watch Again

Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question: Send Us Your Question For The Panel

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

More Iain Dale

See more More Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 08/01 | Watch Again

Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 07/01 | Watch Again

XQ

Cross Question with Iain Dale 06/01 | Watch Again

Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 18/12 | Watch Again

Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 17/12 | Watch Again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 16/12 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 16/12 | Watch Again

Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 11/12 | Watch Again

Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 10/12 | Watch Again

The Best Of Iain Dale

Theresa May refused to answer Iain Dale's "hypothetical" question

Theresa May Refuses To Say If She'd Vote For Brexit In New Referendum

Iain Dale 20 Year Old

20-Year-Old: Election Is A Chance to "Stop Brexit Happening"

Iain Dale head in hands

Iain Forgets Camera Is On During Frustrating Labour Interview

Jeremy Corbyn Hand Face

How Iain Dale Convinced Jeremy Corbyn To Run For Labour Leader

Latest News

See more Latest News

London, UK. 26th August 2024. Police officers stop and search a pair of men on the second day of the Notting Hill Carnival as security is increased following stabbings and arrests on the previous day. Credit: Vuk Valcic/Alamy Live News

Met Police publish new 'Stop and Search Charter' in a bid to increase transparency

New world order: Starmer juggles looming tariffs, a Western alliance in crisis and Putin during 24 hours in Washington

New world order: Starmer to juggle looming tariffs, a Western alliance in crisis and Putin during 24 hours in Washington
Sir Keir Starmer insists he can trust Donald Trump - as PM claims 'there’s no issue between us' on Ukraine.

Starmer insists he can trust Trump and 'there’s no issue between us' on Ukraine ahead of White House talks
An NHS trust is looking for doctors to treat patients in a corridor, offering a salary of up to £70,000.

Hospital advert for £70k 'elderly care' doctor sees NHS trial bridge gap in corridor wait crackdown
The Government’s planning reforms risk creating a postcode lottery for access to green spaces in the UK

The Government’s planning reforms risk creating a postcode lottery for access to green spaces in the UK
Rachel Johnson travelled to a live minefield in Ukraine in February.

Ukraine’s mine-ridden ghost villages are being reclaimed - but it's the deadliest job in the world
Rania Alayed was murdered in 2013 by her husband, who was jailed for life the following year

Human remains found in search for woman murdered by husband 12 years ago

Los Angeles, USA. 04th Jan, 2020. Michelle Trachtenberg attends The Art of Elysium's 13th Annual Black Tie Artistic Experience 'Heaven' at The Palladium in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, USA, on 04 January 2020.

Buffy and Gossip Girl star Michelle Trachtenberg dead at 39

Sderot, Israel. 26th Feb, 2025. Sderot, Israel, February 26, 2025. Israeli civilians line the road with Israeli flags, balloons and yellow flags as the van carrying bodies of the Bibas family

Bodies of last four Israeli hostages handed over by Hamas in exchange for Palestinian prisoners
Tonight with Andrew Marr 26/02 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 26/02 | Watch Again