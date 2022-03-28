Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch live from 8PM

28 March 2022, 13:45 | Updated: 28 March 2022, 14:14

By Seán Hickey

Cross Question with Iain Dale is live from LBC's Westminster studio from 8PM and you can watch it live here.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Iain Dale is joined for LBC's agenda-setting news programme by:

  • Ian Dunt: The i columnist and author
  • Dalia Gebrial: Researcher on race at the London School of Economics
  • Giles Whittell: World Affairs Editor of Tortoise and author
  • Russell Quirk: Political and property commentator

Cross Question with Iain Dale is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm and you can watch it on Youtube, Twitter and Global Player.

More Iain Dale

See more More Iain Dale

Ring Rachel Reeves with Iain Dale.

Ring Rachel with Iain Dale | Watch again

Exclusive
Heartbreak before energy price rise: Shadow Chancellor shares cost of living horrors

Heartbreak before energy price rise: Shadow Chancellor shares cost of living horrors

Exclusive
A desperate mum-of-three issued a plea to Chancellor Rishi Sunak

'What more can I do?': Mum with 3 jobs and no heating calls LBC to beg Sunak for help

Ring Rishi | Watch again

Ring Rishi with Iain Dale | Watch again

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has scrapped VAT on tickets for Concert for Ukraine.

Concert for Ukraine: Chancellor announces VAT on tickets to be donated to charity

Exclusive
The Chancellor of the Exchequer has told LBC that the public should "judge him" on his actions not his wealth

'Every penny' of increased NI tax will go 'directly' into funding the NHS, Sunak says

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question 23/03 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 22/03 | Watch again

PM is 'having a good Ukraine' and 'wants to keep momentum going' with Kyiv trip, broadcaster says

PM is 'having a good Ukraine' and 'wants to keep momentum going' with Kyiv trip

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question 21/03 | Watch again

Ian Dale says nationalisation should be on the table as P&O

Iain Dale says nationalise P&O Ferries after firm sacks all 800 workers

John Bercow has told LBC he "absolutely denies" bullying his colleagues.

John Bercow insists he is 'empathetic' as he 'absolutely denies' bullying MPs

Matt Hancock defended the Home Office

'I've been there': Matt Hancock defends under-fire Home Office over Ukraine refugee visas

Strip oligarchs of dual citizenships to stop Putin's invasion, caller insists

Caller: Strip oligarchs of citizenship like Shamima Begum to end Putin's invasion

Iain Dale: Vladimir Putin does not represent the Russian people

Iain Dale: Vladimir Putin does not represent the Russian people

Kyivan residents have told LBC about living under Putin's strikes

'Who knows what will be next': Kyiv pair speak of surviving in the eye of Putin's storm

Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question: Send Us Your Question For The Panel

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

More Iain Dale

See more More Iain Dale

Russia-Ukraine conflict is 'existential' for Vladimir Putin, commentator claims

Russia-Ukraine conflict is 'existential' for Vladimir Putin, commentator claims
Iain Dale gives take on Putin putting Russia’s nuclear deterrent forces on high alert

Iain Dale gives take on Putin putting Russia’s nuclear deterrent forces on high alert
Liz Truss' green light for Brits to fight in Ukraine 'actually illegal', Tory MP says

Liz Truss' green light for Brits to fight in Ukraine 'actually illegal', Tory MP says
Iain Dale on Sunday | Watch live from 10am

Iain Dale on Sunday 27/02 | Watch again

'Too fricking right': Minister backs Polish boycott of Russia World Cup match

'Too fricking right': Minister backs Polish boycott of Russia World Cup match
'They're totally brainwashed': Russian caller is sent invasion videos with 'thumbs up'

'They're totally brainwashed': Russian caller is sent invasion videos with 'thumbs up'
Ukraine crisis: 'I think Vladimir Putin has backed himself into a corner'

Ukraine crisis: 'I think Vladimir Putin has backed himself into a corner'
'I almost laughed': Iain Dale's scathing response to West's sanctions on Russia

'I almost laughed': Iain Dale's scathing response to the West's sanctions on Russia

The Best Of Iain Dale

Theresa May refused to answer Iain Dale's "hypothetical" question

Theresa May Refuses To Say If She'd Vote For Brexit In New Referendum
Iain Dale 20 Year Old

20-Year-Old: Election Is A Chance to "Stop Brexit Happening"

Iain Dale Donald Trump

Iain Dale: Trump's Speech Could Have Come From Mussolini

Jamie Oliver Iain Dale

Jamie Oliver Gets A Roasting From Iain For Blaming Brexit

Iain Dale head in hands

Iain Forgets Camera Is On During Frustrating Labour Interview
Jeremy Corbyn Hand Face

How Iain Dale Convinced Jeremy Corbyn To Run For Labour Leader

Latest News

See more Latest News

A mum who used her Range Rover to try and move an Insulate Britain protestor has been banned from driving

Mum who 'nudged' Insulate Britain protester with 4x4 admits offence and hit with driving ban
Wintry weather is set to return to the UK just as central heating becomes unaffordable for some

Cold snap set to hit UK with sleet and snow just as price of heating surges
Will Smith faces the possibility of losing his Oscar

Will Smith boasted of causing 'chaos' before Oscars as calls grow for him to lose award
Nicola Sturgeon with shipyard workers in 2015 when the yard won the ferries contract.

Ferries fiasco: Nicola Sturgeon says she will answer "all and any questions"
Cressida Dick quit as Met Police commissioner last month

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick to leave her job next month
Dawn Butler has been diagnosed with breast cancer

'I thought I was dying': Labour MP Dawn Butler taking time off after cancer diagnosis
The 'ploughperson's' has replaced the 'Ploughman's' at The Tors pub in Devon.

Ploughman's lunch is cancelled: Backlash after 'woke pub' rebrands it as Ploughperson's
Will Smith danced the night away at the Vanity Fair Oscars after party, not long after slapping Chris Rock

Will Smith gets jiggy with it at Oscars party hours after slapping Chris Rock
Will Smith 'led by' Jada Pinkett-Smith to slap Chris Rock, caller claims

Will Smith 'led by' Jada Pinkett-Smith to slap Chris Rock, caller claims
David Cameron said Boris Johnson is doing the 'right things' regarding Ukraine and that Putin has made Russia 'a pariah state'

Cameron: Putin needs to get the message - he's turned Russia a pariah state