Henry Riley 10pm - 1am
Cross Question with Iain Dale 30/10 | Watch again
30 October 2024, 21:22
Cross Question with Iain Dale 30/10 | Watch again
You can watch Wednesday's Cross Question in full again here.
Listen to this article
Loading audio...
Cross Question with Iain Dale 28/10 | Watch Again
- Damian Hinds – Shadow Education Secretary and Conservative MP for East Hampshire
- Jeremy Corbyn – Independent MP for Islington North and former Leader of the Labour Party
- Stephanie Flanders – Head of Economics and Politics at Bloomberg
- Sir Rocco Forte – businessman, Chairman and Co-Founder of Rocco Forte Hotels
Cross Question is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm. You can watch live on Global Player.