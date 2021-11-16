Eddie Mair 4pm - 7pm
Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch live from 8pm
16 November 2021, 16:56
Cross Question with Iain Dale is live from LBC's Westminster studio from 8pm and you can watch it live here.
This evening, Iain Dale is joined for the agenda-setting debate show by:
- Mark Harper: Chair of the COVID Recovery Group of Conservative MPs and MP for the Forest of Dean.
- Wendy Chamberlain: Liberal Democrat Chief Whip and MP for North East Fife.
- Owen Jones: Guardian columnist and author.
- Jo-Anne Nadler: Political commentator and author.
