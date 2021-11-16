Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch live from 8pm

16 November 2021, 16:56

By Seán Hickey

Cross Question with Iain Dale is live from LBC's Westminster studio from 8pm and you can watch it live here.

This evening, Iain Dale is joined for the agenda-setting debate show by:

  • Mark Harper: Chair of the COVID Recovery Group of Conservative MPs and MP for the Forest of Dean.
  • Wendy Chamberlain: Liberal Democrat Chief Whip and MP for North East Fife.
  • Owen Jones: Guardian columnist and author.
  • Jo-Anne Nadler: Political commentator and author.

Cross Question with Iain Dale is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm and you can watch it on Youtube, Twitter and Global Player.

