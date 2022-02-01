Shelagh Fogarty 1pm - 4pm
Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch live from 8PM
1 February 2022, 14:45
Cross Question with Iain Dale is live from LBC's Westminster studio from 8PM and you can watch live here.
Iain Dale is joined for LBC's agenda-setting news programme by:
- Emily Thornberry: Shadow Attorney General
- Baroness Claire Fox: Non-affiliated peer and former Brexit Party MEP
- Layla Moran: Lib Dem MP and chair of All-Party Parliamentary Group on Covid-19
- David Buik: LBC's finance commentator
