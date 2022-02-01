Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch live from 8PM

1 February 2022, 14:45

By Seán Hickey

Cross Question with Iain Dale is live from LBC's Westminster studio from 8PM and you can watch live here.

Iain Dale is joined for LBC's agenda-setting news programme by:

  • Emily Thornberry: Shadow Attorney General
  • Baroness Claire Fox: Non-affiliated peer and former Brexit Party MEP
  • Layla Moran: Lib Dem MP and chair of All-Party Parliamentary Group on Covid-19
  • David Buik: LBC's finance commentator

Cross Question with Iain Dale is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm and you can watch it on Youtube, Twitter and Global Player.

More Iain Dale

See more More Iain Dale

Iain Dale: 'What I saw today was a Prime Minister who I can't be proud of''

Iain Dale: 'What I saw today was a Prime Minister who I can't be proud of'

Former Brexit Secretary David Davis spoke to Iain Dale about why the PM should resign.

David Davis warns of 'agony' as he threatens no confidence letter if PM doesn't quit

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 31/01 | Watch again

Andrew Bridgen: Britain needs a PM 'who makes better decisions'

Andrew Bridgen: Britain needs a PM 'who makes better decisions'

Tory MP: Sue Gray report '100%' should be published in full, despite Met pleas

Tory MP: Sue Gray's partygate report '100%' should be published in full, despite Met pleas

Iain Dale tears into 'utterly ridiculous' Met partygate investigation

Iain Dale tears into 'utterly ridiculous' Met partygate investigation

Political commentator tears into Boris Johnson

'He's so deeply insulted my family': Political commentator tears into Boris Johnson

A criminal barrister has said the Met's investigation could work in the PM's favour

Met police investigation is a 'godsend' for Boris Johnson, says criminal barrister

Cross Question with Iain Dale 25/01 | Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 25/01 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch LIVE from 8PM

Cross Question with Iain Dale 24/01 | Watch again

Iain Dale takes aim at Joe Biden for 'appeasing Vladimir Putin'

Iain Dale takes aim at Joe Biden for 'appeasing Vladimir Putin'

Cross Question 19/01: Watch in full

Cross Question with Iain Dale 19/01: Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 18/01 | Watch in full

Cross Question with Iain Dale 18/01 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 17/01 | Watch in Full

Cross Question with Iain Dale 17/01 | Watch again

Iain Dale quizzed Labour MP Barry Gardiner about suspected Chinese government spy Christine Lee.

Spy storm MP Barry Gardiner denies being made a ‘useful idiot’ by China

Jacob Rees-Mogg said he didn't think Douglas Ross was a 'big figure'

'I don't think he's a big figure': Rees-Mogg shares view on Scot Tory leader Douglas Ross

Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question: Send Us Your Question For The Panel

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

More Iain Dale

See more More Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 12/01

Cross Question with Iain Dale 12/01 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 11/01 | Watch in Full

Downing St drinks: Rule-breaking 'rife' at heart of No10, Labour MP fumes

Downing St drinks: Rule-breaking 'rife' at heart of No10, Labour MP fumes
Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 10/01 | Watch again

Caller slams Boris Johnson

'He'll just ride roughshod over the rules': Caller slams Boris Johnson
Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 05/01 | Watch again

Decision to award Tony Blair a knighthood is 'the right one', says ex-Labour MP

Decision to award Tony Blair a knighthood is 'the right one', says ex-Labour MP
Cross Question with Iain Dale 04/01

Cross Question with Iain Dale 04/01 | Watch again

The Best Of Iain Dale

Theresa May refused to answer Iain Dale's "hypothetical" question

Theresa May Refuses To Say If She'd Vote For Brexit In New Referendum
Iain Dale 20 Year Old

20-Year-Old: Election Is A Chance to "Stop Brexit Happening"

Iain Dale Donald Trump

Iain Dale: Trump's Speech Could Have Come From Mussolini

Jamie Oliver Iain Dale

Jamie Oliver Gets A Roasting From Iain For Blaming Brexit

Iain Dale head in hands

Iain Forgets Camera Is On During Frustrating Labour Interview
Jeremy Corbyn Hand Face

How Iain Dale Convinced Jeremy Corbyn To Run For Labour Leader

Latest News

See more Latest News

New documents from the DHSC show huge sums of money was wasted

'Inept' government slammed as Covid PPE losses of £8.7bn revealed
Val McDermid has ended her sponsorship of Raith Rovers after they signed David Goodwillie

Crime author Val McDermid cuts ties with Raith Rovers over David Goodwillie signing
The child went missing from her home in Reede Road, Dagenham

Girl, 2, found dead in garden after going missing from East London home
"Extensive failures" by local authorities and police forces were identified

Damning report finds 'extensive failures' in tackling sexual exploitation of children by gangs
The police watchdog found evidence of bullying, racism and misogyny among a team of officers at Charing Cross police station

Rape threats and Auschwitz jokes shame of Met cops revealed by watchdog
Tory MP Aaron Bell spoke out against the Prime Minister yesterday

Partygate: MP Aaron Bell leads calls among Red Wall Tories for PM's resignation
James Brokenshire died after a battle with lung cancer

Tory MP James Brokenshire's widow: It's time to get lung cancer fight back on track
Dominic Raab said the report had been published 'in full' and that further updates would be made public

Raab backtracks on Partygate hinting the full report may never be published
James summed up the PM's Savile slur against Keir Starmer

James O'Brien: Boris Johnson's Savile slur has no place in our democracy
Prince Andrew denies the allegations made by Virginia Giuffre.

Prince Andrew: US judge seeks testimony from duke's former assistant in sex abuse case